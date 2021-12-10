The Gregory Bailey West Virginia School Human Resources Official of the Year Award was presented to Douglas Clemons, GCS Associate Superintendent of Schools & Director of Human Resources, at the WV Association of School Human Resources Officers (WVASHRO) Fall Conference on December 8, 2021.

Established by Bowles Rice Attorneys at Law in memory of Gregory Bailey, this award is given to an active member of the West Virginia Association of School Human Resources Officers (WVASHRO) who has distinguished themselves in personnel administration at the local or state levels; is involved and a contributing participant in local, state, national or international personnel functions/programs; whose contributions have had a significant impact on public education at the local, state, national, or international level; is a skilled manager of change and is creative in their approach to personnel administration; approaches personnel administrative work with a sense of humor and a sense of respect for their fellow man; and is currently serving in a personnel position.

The recipient of the Gregory Bailey West Virginia School Personnel Official of the Year award will be WVASHRO’s nomination for the American Association of School Personnel Administrators’ Herb Salinger Personnel Administrator of the Year Award.

The post 2021 Gregory Bailey WVSHRO Of The Year Recipient appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .