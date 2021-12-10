Dear Recycle Lady: Friday, December 10

Dear Recycle Lady,

Why are sponges not good to use, even when they are kept clean? Like Sponges

Dear Likes Sponges,

There are several different kinds of sponges. I am assuming you are referring to the basic yellow sponges that are made from polyester, which is a form of plastic. Thus, when even a tiny piece of sponge breaks off in dishwater, microplastics go down your drain, and into our water systems. Microplastics are then in the water we drink and, when consumed by fish and other marine life, they are in the food we eat.

Dear Recycle Lady,

I have several extension cords, power strips. Can they be recycled? Decorator

Dear Decorator,

Yes, strings of broken, burned out, tangled or unwanted lights can be taken to the Recycle Center or to Lowes. This also includes unwanted power cords and power strips. When you take them to the Recycle Center, go to the door marked Aluminum Cans and push the button. Someone will come to help you. If you have working strings of Christmas lights that you no longer need, or want, consider donating them.

Dear Recycle Lady,

Can Christmas wrapping paper be recycled? Getting Ready for Christmas

Dear Getting Ready for Christmas,

Some plain wrapping paper can be recycled, but not locally. Our Recycle Center doesn’t have the equipment to identify and separate it from the nonrecyclable wrapping paper. Why not try a green, eco-friendly Christmas? The website; https://www.treehugger.com, has 12 interesting, creative and fun suggestions for wrapping gifts. A few of the suggestions are fabrics, comics, maps, and usable items like dish towels and brown paper bags.

Dear Readers,

We need your help again. The Recycling Center greatly appreciates all the many recyclers who bring items to the center clean and dry, then place them in the correct bins. You are the best! There are, however, a few people who are bringing bags full of assorted plastics expecting staff to sort them. We simply do not have enough employees or the equipment to sort these items. Thus, any bags of mixed recyclables brought to the Center do not get recycled and end up in the landfill. If you know anyone, or see someone, who doesn’t understand why recyclables must be sorted, please help our staff out and explain why this must be done. Another problem is two forms of contaminates. Dirty items are being put in the bins and, recently, large dog food bags stuffed full of cardboard are being put in the cardboard bin still in the bag. Neither dirty items nor dog food bags are recyclable, thus they become contaminants and it only takes one dirty item to contaminate an entire bale. Please help be sure that all items brought to the center are clean, sorted, and placed in the correct bins.

Good News: The amount of recycling has increased, and the prices paid for recyclables have increased. Keep up the good work!

Have questions about recycling, or interesting information about recycling? Send questions or requests to recyclelady@greenbrier-swa.com . Dear Recycle Lady is sponsored jointly by the Greenbrier Recycling Center and Greenworks Recycling.

