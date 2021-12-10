Each year throughout the country, TubaChristmas concerts are held, the lower-register, brass tones singing a variety of Christmas carols and staple holiday songs.

Local musicians Jim and Cedric Allder are planning the event, scheduled for the Greenspace in downtown Lewisburg on December 11 at 3 p.m. Recently, Allder announced an update to the event after securing an alternate location for if it rains.

“The rain location for Lewisburg TubaChristmas will be at Hill and Holler Pizza on Jefferson Street (Route 219), just two short blocks north of the Greenspace,” explained Allder. “Registration starts at 11:00 am. All times remain the same.”

The post TubaChristmas Gives Location Update appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .