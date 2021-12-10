ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Bullock and Kelly Clarkson can’t keep it together in hilarious viral clip

By Cassandra Stone
 4 days ago
You know how there are some celebrities you just know would be amazing to meet in real life? Well, if Sandra Bullock and Kelly Clarkson aren't at the top of your list already, they soon will be.

These two brilliantly talented moms were chatting it up during a segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week when the purest and most hilarious talk show moment in history occurred. Even though they don't know each other well in real life, you'd think they were lifelong besties.

The giggles began when Bullock said she was living in Clarkson's home state of Texas when she won the first season of American Idol way back in 2002. Clarkson asked who she voted for, naturally.

“Look, the good thing is that you won," Bullock replied with a laugh. "Does it matter who I voted for?”

The interview just went off the rails from there—but in the BEST way. The clip of their interview segment quickly went viral on Twitter.

Clarkson asked about Bullock's parents, who were both opera singers. Clarkson accidentally referred to Bullock's mom and dad in the present tense, but they both passed away years ago. And yet, these two found a way to make that in itself utterly hilarious.

“My parents were singers — both dead," Bullock said.

“But they were singers, though. Okay, that’s cool.” Clarkson replied.

“That they’re dead?!" At this point, Bullock is laughing so hard she's wheezing.

“No! That they’re singers! That’s so sad that they’re dead! I’m sweating!” And then Clarkson and Bullock both collapsed into a heap of giggles.

The hijinks continued throughout their entire segment, which was supposed to be dedicated to Bullock's latest film projects and family questions. But that, uh, just didn't happen.

At one point, Clarkson told Bullock that she felt like she was sitting with her own real-life best friends as they both wiped tears from their eyes and gasped for air.

You know what? We all did. It's impossible to watch that clip and not immediately want to put on your favorite pair of sweats, pour a glass of wine, and have one of those nights where you laugh uproariously over absolutely nothing with your bestie.

Mom friends are just the best, aren't they?

JustMyOpinion
1d ago

Adorable! They just hit it off and had fun. I was laughing just watching them laugh. We all need to lighten up and laugh like that!

Vulture

Kelly Clarkson Covering ‘7 Rings’ Will Be One of Your New Favorite Things

The belting wars continue. After Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande took The Tonight Show stage to give Cher — among many other impressions of big-voiced pop stars — Clarkson decided to round out the week with a new cover of a song by her fellow The Voice coach and Christmas duet partner. (It has been an extra-busy week for Clarkson with the release of her When Christmas Comes Around special on NBC.) To follow her stellar “Kellyoke” cover of “Imagine” from March, Clarkson took on one of Grande’s more upbeat songs, “7 Rings.” But in case you forgot, Miss Kelly has bars, too — and that first verse is just a warm-up! She goes on to sing-rap effortlessly (as if simply hearing Clarkson say, “When you see them racks, they stacked up like my ass” weren’t enough for us) and tops it all off with a few huge runs on a song you didn’t even think could be belted. You see it, you like it, you want it? Kelly’s got it.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Internet Supports Kelly Clarkson After She Comes Out As 'Chip Licker'

Kelly Clarkson has come a long way since her days as the original "American Idol." Now, she's a mogul and influencer in her own right, as the host of her own talk show and a fully decorated singer-songwriter. At least one habit remains from her pre-fame days, however. That habit? Chip-licking. That's right, she likes to lick the cheese off of Doritos, then discard the chip. Cue a strong reaction one way or the other.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform Emotional Ballad ‘Blessed’ on ‘Fallon’

Kelly Clarkson appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase her recent song “Blessed.” Joined by a band and several backup singers, Clarkson performed the emotive song surrounded by candles and Christmas trees. “Blessed” appears on the singer’s ninth studio album, When Christmas Comes Around…, which was released on...
MUSIC
