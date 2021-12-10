ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Superman’: THR’s 1978 Review

By Ron Pennington
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTuNg_0dJP1Iq400

On Dec. 10, 1978, Warner Bros. unveiled Richard Donner’s Superman at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. for its premiere. The Christopher Reeve-starring film launched a big screen franchise and went on to be nominated for three Oscars (for film editing, original score and sound) at the 51st Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below.

First things first: The wires don’t show and the special effects are truly spectacular in Superman , an Alexander and Ilya Salkind production of a Richard Donner film. And the promotional line, “You’ll believe a man can fly,” that is being used by Warner Bros. in the advertising is not that far fetched.

One of the wonders of the film is the sense of reality that director Donner is able to create and sustain, despite the fact that the film changes styles about halfway through. The original story by Mario Puzo was scripted by Puzo, David Newman, Leslie Newman and Robert Benton, with “additional script material” by Norman Enfield, but much of the reason for the stylistic shift seems inherent in the material itself.

The first half of the story — dealing with Krypton and Superman’s early life on Earth — is totally imaginative science fiction fantasy. The second half, when Superman gets to Metropolis, is strictly modern action adventure. Donner makes the transition smoothly, however, and subtly moves from one style to the other without destroying the sense of continuity or believability. This is not a cartoon, in spite of the comic book origins of the hero (who was originally created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster). These origins do show somewhat in the second half, but Donner offsets this by switching to a lighter, James Bond adventure style. The reality is sustained through the addition of humor based on the world’s reaction to this new phenomenon and his super powers.

The science fiction element is not continued in the latter half, which comes off as somewhat ordinary — or familiar — action plot. During the opening sequence, before the planet is destroyed, however, three evil Kryptonites are banished into space shouting promises of revenge. The fact that these briefly seen characters are played by Terence Stamp, Maria Schell and Jack O’Halloran leads one to expect that they will find their way to Earth to confront the son of the man who finalized their judgment. This would have given a more direct continuity to the story, but Superman II is promised for next year in the final credit crawl.

The cost of the production, rumored to be over $40 million for the two films, is fully evident on the screen. John Barry’s production design is elaborate, especially the fantastic crystalline Krypton sets. Geoffrey Unsworth’s expansive photography is richly visual and aids the transition by gradually shifting from soft focus to sharper images. The effects, credited to a long list of special technicians and ranging from the spectacular destruction of Krypton to space travel to a massive earthquake in California, are both imaginative and exciting. John Williams’ score is appropriately majestic and well-executed flying scenes are totally acceptable within the context.

The performances are also excellent. Christopher Reeve is perfect in physical appearance for the title role and he manages to play the open honestness and naivete without losing credibility. The script also allows him some tender emotion in his feelings toward Lois Lane. Reeve’s performance, like the others in the Metropolis portions, borders on light comedy, but never suggests satire or camp. Margo Kidder is especially appealing as Lois Lane, making her slightly dizzy but also very warm and human. The chemistry between these two is excellent and the romantic attraction works — even in a somewhat corny “Can You Read My Mind?” song (lyrics by Leslie Bricusse) spoken by Kidder as Superman takes her flying.

Marlon Brando is tremendously effective in his authoritative, yet sensitive, portrayal of Superman’s father, Jor-el. It’s a relatively short but important role and Brando’s fully developed characterization makes it memorable. He also quickly sets the tone and establishes a strong sense of believability, which is reflected in the excellent performances of Susannah York as his wife, Glenn Ford and Phyllis Thaxter as Pa and Ma Kent, the rustic middle-American Earth couple who discover and raise the baby from space, and Jeff East as the young Clark Kent.

Impressive bits are also provided by Trevor Howard, Sarah Douglas and Harry Andrews as members of the Krypton council.

Gene Hackman plays Lex Luthor, “the greatest criminal mind of our time,” with an effective light touch, making him humorous but not out-and-out comical. Ned Beatty is fun as his dense and bumbling sidekick and Valerie Perrine is decorative as his vacuous and voluptuous assistant, a role that does not challenge her ability. Other major characters are well portrayed by Jackie Cooper as Daily Planet editor Perry White and Marc McClure as cub reporter Jimmy Olsen. The large supporting cast includes Rex Reed in a one-line walk-through as himself.

Superman was produced by Pierre Spengler, with Ilya Salkind as executive producer and Tom Mankiewicz credited as “creative consultant.” — Ron Pennington, originally published on Dec. 13, 1978.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the Best Films of 2021

The stampede back to the multiplexes that was predicted for early 2021 didn’t quite happen, and the post-pandemic landscape for theatrical releases is still an uncertain blur, with the emergence of the Omicron variant unlikely to quicken the pace. Still, getting away from our televisions and laptops and back to physical screenings provided an invigorating booster shot for lockdown-fatigued film critics, as did the return of Cannes, which bounced back from a year in limbo with one of its strongest editions in recent memory. Likewise, the fall festival trail of Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York, all of which delivered their share...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek – The Motion Picture’: THR’s 1979 Review

On Dec. 7, 1979, Paramount’s Star Trek – The Motion Picture hit theaters and launched the franchise on the big screen. The film, which reunited the cast of the CBS series, went on to earn three Oscar nominations (for art direction, original score and visual effects) at the 52nd Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:  No mistake about it, Star Trek is a big movie — big in scope, big in spectacle and, most important, big in entertainment values. Trekkies will be pleased to know that almost all of their favorite characters are back in their original roles...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

New Regency Extends Film Distribution Deal With Disney

New Regency, the production entity which counts Little Women, Bohemian Rhapsody and The Revenant among recent hits, has extended a film distribution deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. Yariv Milchan’s film and TV production banner had a deal with Fox Filmed Entertainment before 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures were acquired by The Walt Disney Company in 2019. New Regency and Fox first teamed up in 1998 and most recently worked on Bohemian Rhapsody and the Oscar-winning The Revenant. The new long term renewal deal will see Disney market and distribute New Regency’s new theatrical releases across multiple platforms, with the...
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: 14 of the best movies to watch

Thanks to WarnerMedia's simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan, HBO Max sees a ton of major 2021 releases, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, musical In the Heights and horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. As if that wasn't enough, it also boasts loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
northernstar.info

Why heroes like Superman are needed

Heroic figures in mythology have had their stories told, and it has inspired other stories of the modern age and have been analyzed in how they relate to the morality of people. Tall tales or myths of heroic figures play a unique role in inspiring people and even being a reflection of ourselves. While older stories from different cultures definitely embody that sentiment, modern superheroes embody this as well, and more than ever, we need heroes to inspire us.
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Between ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ J.K. Simmons Continues to Win the ‘Perfect Casting’ Game

Though it would take three decades for “Being the Ricardos” writer-director Aaron Sorkin to cast J.K. Simmons in something Sorkin wrote, the filmmaker well remembers when the urge first came to him. “He was an understudy in my first play ‘A Few Good Men,’ back in 1990,” Sorkin told IndieWire of the now widely esteemed actor, “And I got a call from the stage manager just to alert me that he was going on at a Wednesday matinee, so I ran to the theater. I wanted to catch his performance, understudying the role that Jack Nicholson played in the movie. He...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teasing Black Adam’s Conflict With Superman, But Could It Be Another Actor Besides Henry Cavill?

Although Black Adam is best known as an adversary of Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), in recent decades, he’s tangled with a handful of other superheroes semi-frequently, including Superman. The two even came to blows once outside of the comic book space in the animated short film Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing for years that his Black Adam will fight Superman on the big screen. However, it’s possible the Man of Steel the Kahndaqian anti-hero will eventually collide with won’t be the version played by Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Ford
Person
Jerry Siegel
Person
Gene Hackman
Person
Jackie Cooper
Person
David Warner
Person
Ned Beatty
Person
Richard Donner
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Valerie Perrine
Person
Maria Schell
Person
Christopher Reeve
Person
Marlon Brando
Hello Magazine

Superman & Lois: will there be a second season?

Superman & Lois has recently landed on BBC One and iPlayer, and fans are loving the return of the superhero – this time wedded to intrepid reporter Lois Lane and bringing up twin sons, Jordan and Jonathan. The show appears to have been a hit with viewers, but will it be back for season two? Find out here…
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Dwayne Johnson's confident that we will see his Black Adam take on Superman

There's a power shift going on in the DC universe. Where once Superman was the most powerful being, now comes another: Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson will soon be bringing the anti-hero to the big screen, and Total Film sat down with the actor for the new issue of the magazine to talk about bringing Black Adam to life. Johnson reveals that the team behind the movie knew exactly what they wanted to do with the character – and were also acutely aware of what they didn't want to do, too.
MOVIES
dallassun.com

'Batman: The Animated Series' podcast under development featuring original cast

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): The Bat-family might be getting back together, this time in podcast format. During Los Angeles Comic-Con, it has been revealed that an audio drama is in the works that will continue the 1990s 'Batman: The Animated Series'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news was...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Superman & Lois season 2's first trailer teases Teen Wolf reunion

Superman & Lois has released a first trailer, giving fans a taste of the conflict to come for Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin). Ahead of the season's premiere next month – January 11, to be precise – we've been given a look at newcomer Ian Bohen, who you may recognise from playing the role of Peter Hale in Teen Wolf.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thr
digitalspy.com

Superman & Lois season 2 reveals first look at Clark's new suit

A first look at Clark's new suit in season two of Superman & Lois has been revealed. Following a successful first season, production is underway on the next season of the show which follows the lives of Clark Kent and Lois Lane's family in Smallville. Along with updates on the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy