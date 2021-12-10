ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comfort & Vegetarian-Friendly Food Tops Grubhub's 2021 'Year In Food' Report

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eadyG_0dJP1FBt00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Grubhub users ordered a lot of comfort and vegetarian-friendly food in 2021, according to the company’s annual “Year in Food” report.

Grubhub analyzed orders from over 32 million diners to see what rose in popularity throughout the year.

The “Top Food of the Year,” was the Impossible cheeseburger, increasing in popularity by 442%, compared to 2020.

Grubhub’s top dishes of 2021

  • Impossible cheeseburger (+442%)
  • Shredded pork taco (+310%)
  • Apple pecan chicken salad (+287%)
  • Detroit-style pizza (+263%)
  • Margarita (+240%)
  • Pub mac and cheese (+174%)
  • Pork dumplings (+173%)
  • Chicken burrito (+166%)
  • Poke nacho (+158%)
  • Lettuce wrap (+155%)

The top side dish was chips and pico de gallo, increasing in popularity by 205% compared to 2020.

Here are the other top side dishes.

  • Stuffed garlic knot (+174%)
  • Mac and cheese (+173%)
  • Cornbread (+171%)
  • Chips and queso (+155%)

Strawberry shortcake sundae was the number one dessert, increasing in popularity by 378%.

Here is the rest of the top dessert list.

  • Cookie dough cheesecake (+315%)
  • Chocolate chip pizza (+287%)
  • Cookie dough burrito (+255%)
  • Flan (+244%)

Grubhub said the “largest single item order” consisted of 200 bacon cheeseburgers.

The report also found that Florida is the third most vegan-friendly states behind California and New York.

Click here to see the entire report.

