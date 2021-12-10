ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Here's what you need to know about how Senate Bill 9 will change San Jose's neighborhoods

By Chelsea Nguyen-Fleige
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senate Bill 9 is overhauling San Jose's own plans...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
861
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose

Comments / 0

Community Policy