ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Margaret “Peg” Beatty, 82, of Spencer, formerly of Dickens

By Kevin Tlam
kicdam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for 82-year-old Margaret “Peg” Beatty of Spencer, formerly...

kicdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickens, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Spencer, IA
Obituaries
City
Spencer, IA
City
Ruthven, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peg
CBS News

Stephen Curry breaks NBA career 3-point record

Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers. Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. Curry hit the shot from...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy