DirectTV users must expect an increase in the prices of its subscription plans starting January 2022. Inflation simply means prices of things going up…is this a sign that inflation is incoming? The inflation report in November 2021, shows that prices were high by 6.8% which is the highest in 39 years. This is according to the index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO