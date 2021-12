The Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 1 roadmap was released Dec. 6 highlighting the content coming to both games on Dec. 8. The roadmap details new content for Warzone Pacific, Vanguard Multiplayer and Zombies. The new Caldera map, over 40 new weapons, modes, combat vehicles and more are set to arrive with the update. It will be the first time a brand-new map is added to Warzone since launching in March 2020. Multiplayer fans are excited to know that two new maps are coming, one of which is a reimagining from Modern Warfare 3.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO