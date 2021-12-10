NASA’s New Sleeping Bag Could Help Astronaut Vision

(CBS4) – NASA has selected a 32-year-old woman who calls Colorado home as one of 10 new astronauts as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency on Monday introduced Nichole Ayers along with three other woman and six men during a ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. Nichole Ayers waves as she is introduced at the NASA’s 2021 astronaut candidate announcement event on Monday. (credit: THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images) More than 12,000 applied for the coveted spots in the astronaut candidate class. The 10 selected are in their 30s...

