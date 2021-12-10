ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 Part 1 guide: Postcard Book, new costumes & wild encounters

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Go is celebrating the festive season with a two-part Holidays 2021 event. Part 1 will introduce a new Postcard Book feature, Christmas-themed costumes, and wild spawns. It’s the most magical time of the year, and Niantic are making sure everyone’s got something to celebrate with their Pokemon Go...

