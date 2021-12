Fossilised trackways in Spain have revealed an exciting story: some flesh eating, two-legged dinosaurs could move scarily fast. In a finding published this week in Nature: Scientific Reports, Pablo Navarro-Lorbés and colleagues from the Universidad de La Rioja, Spain, analysed two fossilised trackways in La Rioja dating from the Early Cretaceous period (145 to 100.5 million years ago), one consisting of five prints, and the other of seven. The morphology of the prints, each with three toes and a narrow profile, indicates that they were made by the same species of dinosaur. Although they can’t pinpoint the species, the researchers suspect that the tracks were made by an agile, medium-sized cousin of the Tyrannosaurus rex.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO