Halo Infinite players want 343 to add playable Elites to multiplayer after campaign enemies dazzle with their cool armor designs. Halo’s Infinite’s Elites have some of the most visually striking designs in the series, but 343 has managed to dial this up a notch in the campaign. Not only do these veteran warriors come equipped with deadly weapons, but they also have some incredibly flashy combat armor that rivals even the most highly coveted Spartan Armor Cores.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO