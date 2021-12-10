ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brielle, NJ

Russell J. Crane

Russell J. Crane, Jr., 89, of Brielle passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 7, 2021, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was born August 24, 1932, in Elizabeth, NJ. He attended school in Elizabeth and Point Pleasant Beach and was a graduate from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951. Russell enlisted in the US Navy and was a second-class petty officer and was an aircraft mechanic. He served on three aircraft carriers, USS Oriskany (CV-34), the USS Kearsarge (CV-33) and the USS Lake Champlain (CV-39) in San Diego, CA between 1951 and 1955. After he left the Navy he returned home to Brick, NJ with his wife Mary Ellen and daughter Deborah Ann. Russell and Mary Ellen were married on December 5, 1953, at Harvey Memorial Church, Point Pleasant, NJ. Russell was a self-employed Custom Home Builder and Developer in Brick and Brielle. He built close to 80 residential homes and commercial businesses. He developed the former Whispering Pines area off of Mantoloking Road, Brick. Russell loved fishing, hunting at his cabin in Pennsylvania, and sailing with his wife in his younger years. He was a Vice Commodore at the Metedeconk River Yacht Club during the late 1960’s. Russell was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was always there for his family. His favorite past-time was being with family, gathering with friends at the Manasquan Inlet, eating lunch at Carlson’s and spending time with his beloved beagles.

Russell was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years Mary Ellen Crane in 2015; his parents Russell J. Crane Sr. and Florence MacFarlane Crane, brother, Robert Crane and a grandson Macauly Crane. He is survived by his children and spouses, Deborah and James Tierney of Point Pleasant, Russell J. Crane III and Sheila Crane of Howell and Brett and Linda Crane of Brielle. Russell was the cherished grandfather to Krystal McShane (Jonathan), Russell J. Crane IV (Stephanie), Ian Crane (Shannon), Austin Crane, Madison Crane, Michael Castlebury (Erica), Marin Aguinaga (Loren), Brett Crane Jr, and Kyle Tierney and great grandfather to Felicity, Oliver, Lola and Sydney McShane, Abigail, Russell J. Crane V, and Isabel Crane and Rhya Castlebury, Anthony and Julia Golden, and Kanno and Nina Aguinaga.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2-4pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. A funeral service will be held 10am on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. In Russell’s compassionate spirit, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. To send condolence to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.net .

