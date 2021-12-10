ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Pots two including OT winner

 4 days ago

Aho scored both of his team's goals in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win in Calgary, adding four shots and two blocks. Aho opened the scoring...

Sportsnet.ca

Hurricanes' Aho, Jarvis added to COVID protocols, will remain in Vancouver

Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis have been added to the NHL's COVID protocols, the team announced Monday. A training staff member has also entered the protocol. All three will remain in Vancouver -- where the team played Sunday night -- while in quarantine. Aho missed the Canucks...
CharlotteObserver.com

Carolina Hurricanes, with Aho sidelined, can’t find way to beat Vancouver Canucks

The Carolina Hurricanes announced 30 minutes before game time Sunday that Sebastian Aho would not play against the Vancouver Canucks. The Canes missed their best player. Carolina arrived in Vancouver with three wins banked on its road trip, goalie Antti Raanta ready to take the net and plenty of momentum. But the Canucks, rejuvenated under new coach Bruce Boudreau, took a 2-1 victory at Rogers Arena as goalie Thatcher Demko earned his 12th win of the season with 28 saves.
SportsGrid

Sebastian Aho Enters COVID-19 Protocols

Much like the rest of the world, COVID-19 isn’t done wreaking havoc on the NHL landscape. The Carolina Hurricanes confirmed that leading scorer Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and a staff member tested positive for the virus and will remain in quarantine in Vancouver. The timing of Aho’s positive tests...
Sebastian Aho
canescountry.com

Quick Whistles: Another Setback, Replacing Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin’s Elite Performances

On the eve of the Carolina Hurricanes finally getting back to full strength, they were dealt another setback. Yesterday, the team announced that Sebastian Aho, the team leader in all major scoring categories who had logged five goals and 12 points in his last five games, was put on the COVID protocol list alongside rookie Seth Jarvis and a member of the Canes’ training staff.
nsjonline.com

Hurricanes can’t overcome travel, loss of Aho; lose 2-1 in Vancouver

The Carolina Hurricanes faced a tall task Sunday night, traveling into Vancouver following the previous night’s win in Edmonton to face the rested Canucks. “It’s tough,” Hurricanes rookie Seth Jarvis said of the back-to-back games in western Canada. “You learn a lot more about your body and just what you need to take care of it to feel good coming into games like this.”
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
