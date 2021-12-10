ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dalvin Cook Punishes The Steelers On The Ground

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Harris breaks down how Dalvin...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Did Steelers just lose to potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely on the way out. Did the team just play his replacement?. Should the Steelers wish to trade for a potential Big Ben replacement, rather than take their chances in the draft, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins makes a lot of sense. Cousins is...
NFL
FanSided

3 Steelers that need to be benched for the rest of the year

The Steelers have been struggling to consistently field a competitive roster, and with the season on life support, these three starters need to be benched. The Steelers has had one of the weirdest seasons to date in 2021. In some games, this team comes out with their hair on fire and dominates the opposing team. Other times, they look like a college team that can’t play. Worse yet, half the time the team plays like both of these games over the course of a single game. Because of that, the team’s season is likely done, and now the future of this roster has to be considered.
NFL
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 15

We had some major movement in the playoff picture this week, so let’s waste no time and dive in. No. 1: New England Patriots (9-4) Remaining opponents: Bills, Colts, Jaguars, Dolphins. Projected finish: 12-5 Well, here we are. The Patriots have gone 7-0 in the last eight weeks, and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Steelers: Dark-horse Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game

A potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been the subject of retirement rumors throughout this season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Roethlisberger privately informed some people within the Steelers’ organization that he expects this season to be his final playing quarterback for the franchise:
NFL
Daily Norseman

Dalvin Cook nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award

Another member of the Minnesota Vikings has been nominated for a weekly award. . .and, unlike some of the times they’ve been nominated this season, the player in question should roll to a relatively easy victory. Running back Dalvin Cook has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones, girlfriend Sophie Scott enjoyed ‘much-needed’ Patriots bye week

Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy