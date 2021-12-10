ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton Stock Craters After ‘And Just Like That…’ Heart-Attack Death

By Tony Maglio
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spoiler alert: This story contains a major plot detail from the first episode of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…”. Peloton stock is down about 12% since the premiere of HBO Max’s “Sex & the City” sequel series, “And Just Like...

