ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — This weekend some of you will be able to get those free at-home testing kits right in your own community. This is all part of the Biden administration plan to distribute 50 million tests to community sites and rural clinics. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the only way for this to work to its full potential is for each town to have a plan.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO