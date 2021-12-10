ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls sign veteran swingman Alfonzo McKinnie with hardship exception

By Arthur Hill
 4 days ago
Alfonzo McKinnie Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulls will use their hardship exception to add veteran swingman Alfonzo McKinnie, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic.

McKinnie, 29, played for the Lakers last season, but was waived in August with two non-guaranteed years left on his contract. He got into 39 games for L.A. and averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per night.

He is currently in the G League, where he’s playing for the Mexico City Capitanes and scoring 24.1 PPG while shooting 43.3% from three-point range.

After going undrafted out of Green Bay in 2015, McKinnie played overseas and in the G League before signing with the Raptors in 2017. He also spent a season with the Warriors and one with the Cavaliers.

The Bulls are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has sapped their roster. They added Stanley Johnson under the hardship exemption earlier this week, but have since had a fifth player, Derrick Jones Jr. enter the league’s health and safety protocols.

DeMar DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan

San Antonio's loss was Chicago's gain when DeMar DeRozan left the Alamo City for the Windy City in August — and he seems to be settling in. Former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and small forward recently paid $4.5 million to buy the six-bedroom, 10,179-square-foot Chicago mansion belonging to Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.
NBA
5 Players That Will Be Traded And 5 Players That Will Not Be Traded By The Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is now two months away. The rumor mill is swirling and we are beginning to pick up more data on what teams will be buyers and sellers when that time comes. For some teams, entering the 2021-2022 season, there were question marks about some of their star players. To the naked eye, it appeared that Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons were surefire trade targets. Instead, they have stayed with their respective teams.
NBA
