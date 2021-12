Give the gift of these experiences to yourself or a friend this holiday season. 2021 marks the 44th year of this annual self-paced tour, which is also at the top of the Arts Insider’s list as the best ‘holiday gift’ she and her late mother ever experienced together year after year. In 2016 Old Louisville was recognized as ‘One of the Great Places in America’ by the American Planning Association, and this year’s tour showcases the mansions on St. James Court and South Fourth Street (across from Central Park), with docents at each location offering information about the architecture and the history of the homes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO