Vince Morales, Claudio Puelles join The Fight Fan
On the latest episode of the Fight Fan, Pete Hoffman talks about the upcoming UFC 269 card, while UFC Bantamweight Vince Morales joins the show to talk about his big first-round victory over Louis Smolka last week, becoming the first to knock out Morales.
Also, UFC Lightweight Claudio Puelles stops by and talks about his much-needed kneebar submission over Chris Gruetzemacher.
Listen to the full episode below, and check out Pete all December, Monday through Friday on WFAN from midnight to 5 a.m.!
Comments / 0