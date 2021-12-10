ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Vince Morales, Claudio Puelles join The Fight Fan

By Pete Hoffman
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fP904_0dJOviCS00

On the latest episode of the Fight Fan, Pete Hoffman talks about the upcoming UFC 269 card, while UFC Bantamweight Vince Morales joins the show to talk about his big first-round victory over Louis Smolka last week, becoming the first to knock out Morales.

Also, UFC Lightweight Claudio Puelles stops by and talks about his much-needed kneebar submission over Chris Gruetzemacher.

Listen to the full episode below, and check out Pete all December, Monday through Friday on WFAN from midnight to 5 a.m.!

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

UFC champ Oliveira accused of cheating with glove move in Poirier win

Charles Oliveira underscored his authority in the UFC lightweight division with a third-round submission win against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, but some eagle-eyed viewers claim his win is marred by an act of cheating. Louisiana native Poirier's second crack at the undisputed world title went much the same way...
UFC
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Morales
Person
Chris Gruetzemacher
Person
Claudio Puelles
Person
Louis Smolka
punditarena.com

Chael Sonnen on the “cardinal sin” that lost Amanda Nunes her belt

Chael Sonnen breaks down what went wrong for Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Many are shocked with Amanda Nunes’ loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 but Chael Sonnen thinks he knows where things went wrong for Nunes. While many might think that Amanda Nunes just got submitted, plain...
UFC
bardown.com

Conor McGregor issues another challenge and UFC fans absolutely torch him

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor has earned the nickname “Notorious.” One of the biggest S***-talkers in the world of professional combat sports, McGregor is constantly mouthing off to opponents. While he used to back it up with extreme efficacy, his fortunes in the octagon have drastically...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Fight Fan
bjpenndotcom

Dana White explodes after Israel Adesanya implies his rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 is not a done deal

UFC president Dana White has reacted angrily to Israel Adesanya’s implication that his rematch with Robert Whittaker isn’t a done deal. Dana White has often been involved in verbal spats with fighters and, most of the time, the exchanges take place indirectly. This serves as yet another example of that with Israel Adesanya using a “cap” symbol to indicate he believes Dana White and the UFC are lying about his Robert Whittaker rematch being signed, sealed and delivered. The pair are currently set to clash at UFC 271 but Adesanya seems to disagree with the current state of play.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chávez and Roberto Duran on Canelo

Say what you want but boxing fans the world over can’t complain. In an up and down time for the world for obvious reasons boxing consistently produced great match ups. Not least involving pound for pound number one Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez was the most busy out of any of...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Report: Nate Diaz Has Current UFC Contract Extended

UFC fans could see more of Nate Diaz in the coming year after MMA reporter Ariel Helwani reported that the Stockton native’s contract has been extended. Diaz hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this year. He previously had one more fight left on his contract, but it appears that more fights may have been added to his deal for the same price tag.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight

Oleksandr Usyk has said he would be open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight - on the condition that he would retain his heavyweight belts. Usyk is a previous undisputed champion of the cruiserweight class and the 34-year-old has since made the step up to become a champion at heavyweight as well. The Ukrainian defeated Anthony Joshua in September to claim the WBO, WBA and IBF belts and has his eyes set on a future unification fight with Tyson Fury. Joshua has activated his rematch clause with Usyk and a second fight between the pair is expected to take...
COMBAT SPORTS
NBC Sports

Gore repping 49ers with fight entrance outfit vs. Williams

Even though Frank Gore played with a handful of other NFL teams after his 49ers career came to a close, he'll always rep the red and gold. The same apparently goes for his boxing career, too. Gore is set to box former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on Dec. 18 in...
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy