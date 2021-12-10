ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Jones Brought Out His Inner Beatnik for Dior Men’s Fall 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe Dior Men’s Fall 2022 runway show that took place on December 9 was one part presentation, one part exhibition. In the back of Olympia London, a hangar-like event venue in the posh Kensington neighborhood, guests pushed aside a heavy black curtain to reveal a dark room filled with glass cases...

Vogue Magazine

Go Backstage at Dior Men’s On the Road–Inspired Fall 2022 Show in London

What did Christian Dior and Jack Kerouac have in common? That was the question on Kim Jones’s mind at his fall 2022 show for Dior Men. “They were both pushing for youth,” he told Vogue’s Sarah Mower. With a runway that featured an 80-meter-long facsimile of On the Road, Jones presented a collection that nodded to the Beat generation, from checkered tweed jackets to flood pants and collaged shirts. Photographer Darrel Hunter was backstage to get a close-up glimpse at all the details before the show; scroll through his best behind-the-scenes photos here.
hypebeast.com

A Backstage Look at Dior's Fall 2022 Show in London

Kim Jones returned to London to show ‘s Fall 2022 collection, unveiling items heavily inspired by American author Jack Kerouac. The show was a celebration of the legendary beat generation writer, and his influence was clear in the setting of the show, with a runway recreating the single-scroll manuscript on which he wrote On the Road back in 1957.
Wwd.com

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2022

Kim Jones brought an American spirit of freedom, the rebellious energy of youth culture — and the Brits’ knack for offbeat fashion — to the Dior men’s runway at Kensington Olympia in west London on Thursday night. It was the first time since 2003 that Jones...
hypebeast.com

Kim Jones' Dior Fall 2022 Menswear Show Was a Story

Last night, Kim Jones took to London to present ‘s Fall 2022 menswear collection. Centered around a 36-meter-long scroll that unfolded along the runway, reading off Jack Kerouac‘s 1957 beat generation masterpiece On the Road, the show’s narrative was harnessed by one very particular quote from the aforementioned book: “But you can go on thinking and imagining forever further and stop at no decisions to pick up a bag for the thinking. Turn your thinking into your work, your thoughts a book, in sieges.”
Esquire

Dior Marches to Its Own Beatnik

“I think of Dean Moriarty, I even think of Old Dean Moriarty the father we never found,” says Sal Paradise, the naive narrator of beatnik legend who breaks free from white picket pretences to go On The Road. It is one of the most famous books ever written, and author Jack Kerouac’s roman-à-clef of American impossibilities and flickering youth not only inspired The Culture, but created a brand new one that existed long after the book’s 1957 release. With no Moriarty, the troubled, fleeting centre of Paradise’s universe, there’d be no Dylans, no Morrisons, no Bowies, no S. Thompsons. The keyboard player of The Doors, Ray Manzarek, even said as much in his 1999 autobiography: “I suppose if Jack Kerouac had never written On The Road, [we] would never have existed.”
crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Dior Men Fall 2022

One of the most globally influential and pervasive literary movements in history is, undoubtedly, the Beat Generation. From Alan Ginsberg to Herbert Huncke, these authors rejected the status quo, pursued complete sexual liberation, and transformed post-war American culture and politics forever. However, there is perhaps no better vanguard of the Beat movement than the iconic American author Jack Kerouac. His second novel, On the Road, is now considered the defining work of the Beat Generation, as its protagonists rebel against societal norms and explore the United States against a backdrop of jazz, poetry, and drug use.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Collection Will Pay Tribute to ‘On the Road’ Author Jack Kerouac

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Having made collaborations the cornerstone of his tenure at Dior, men’s wear artistic director Kim Jones is changing tack with his pre-fall line, due to be unveiled in London on Thursday. The collection is inspired by the Beat Generation writers, captured in Jack Kerouac’s 1957 literary classic “On the Road,” and the presentation will include an exhibition of rare books and manuscripts from Jones’ personal collection, accessible exclusively to the guests attending the show at the Olympia London exhibition center.More from WWDFendi x Skims Collection: See the PhotosThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween...
theface.com

Counterculture meets couture at Dior Men’s AW22

Thursday night saw Kim Jones roll out his AW22 collection for Dior Men​’s at the Kensington Olympia exhibition centre in his native London. The show began with a literal unrolling of a giant, 80-metre long replica of the legendary scroll bearing the first draft of Jack Kerouac’s 1957 frantically typed, stream-of-consciousness novel, On The Road.
