Current, former Jets mourn loss of Demaryius Thomas

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

The news of Demaryius Thomas’ tragic passing at the age of 33 stunned the NFL world, as news broke early late Thursday night that the former Jet and four-time Pro Bowl receiver was found dead in his Georgia home from an apparent medical issue.

Thomas, who may have died due to complications from a seizure while in the shower , according to his cousin, was well known for his time with the Broncos, which included a Super Bowl victory, but he spent a year with the Jets in 2019, the final season of his NFL career.

While Thomas played in just 11 games with Gang Green, he clearly left a mark on those around him in New York, as many former and current Jets mourned the loss of Thomas on social media, sharing how Thomas impacted their lives.

Here is the response from the Jets and some of their players:

