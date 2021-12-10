ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Locker: How long will Texans keep David Culley as head coach?

By In The Loop, Landry Locker
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6hdf_0dJOtR4Z00

How much longer is David Culley going to be the head coach of the Houston Texans? That. Is. The. Question.

Only general manager Nick Caserio can answer that question, or not. As of right now that question remains uncertain and there’s uncertainty about the future of Culley.

What we do know is Culley’s tenure has been really bad. Nobody expected this team to win many games and talent is limited, but Culley has been poor in any tangible way a head coach is measured.

Outsiders will wonder how many coaches could succeed with this flawed culture and lack of talent on the roster, which is fair. I don’t expect anyone outside of Houston to watch every snap of 2021 Texans football. Unless they want to torture themselves. However, anyone who has watched this team has seen Culley struggle to resemble a competent head coach.

Culley’s in-game management has been next level awful. The lack of grasp of things has been displayed at the podium every time he has spoken. There was a disagreement with the most respected player in the locker room that led to a benching and there have been multiple times where Culley has said something on Sunday that resembled a guy who wasn’t even at the game, which he has had to clean up at the Monday presser.

I’m sure I left out some stuff, but you get the point.

Evaluating a head coach is about more than wins and losses, especially in this situation and in this city. Bill O’Brien wasn’t as good of a coach as his resume would lead some outsiders to believe and Culley might be even worse than his 2-10 record.

Culley, who is a nice guy and one of the most well-respected men in the league, has been really bad as a head coach and one of the worst I’ve ever seen.

The four worst NFL head coaches of my lifetime are in no particular order: Culley, Jim Tomsula, Dave Campo and Freddie Kitchens.

Two of the other three guys on my list, Tomsula and Kitchens, only lasted a year. Could Culley be one-and-done?

Which one does Culley compare to? Let’s go through the list.

DAVE CAMPO

Campo is the only one who lasted more than one year during what many considered to be one of the worst three-year stretches of front office work when Jerry Jones was at his worst. The Texans from April 2019 to present is a worse stretch because the Cowboys roster at least aged, the new salary cap emerged and Jones, unlike Jack (Easterby) and Bill (O’Brien), at least stayed out of the way enough to reach ultimate glory. The Texans’ shot-callers stripped assets such as cap space, draft picks and talent while alienating the franchise QB and fan base.

Cowboys fans were restless and pissed at Jerry, but also had three Super Bowls because Jerry hired Jimmy Johnson and provided once in a lifetime glory days.

Unlike Jones, Easterby has no sweat equity and or anything tangible to hang his hat on in Houston. But with Caserio here it’s hard to imagine Culley lasting as long as Campo.

FREDDIE KITCHENS

Kitchens was hired because the Browns were trying to please their QB, which may have been a mistake. But that could have as much to do with the QB as the coach.

There are many people in town who would rather have Kitchens for a year and a happy QB, rather than the optics and context clues that Easterby was chosen over Watson. Plus, Cleveland fired Kitchens after one year and appears to have a good coach, but needs a QB.

JIM TOMSULA AND CULLEY, THAT’S THE COMPARISON

Tomsula and Culley are similar situations in many ways:

Neither was ever a coordinator in the NFL.

Both replaced hard-headed coaches with big egos who hung their hat on previous success and left with their organization in a tumultuous state.

Both had opposite personalities of the previous head coach.

Both had epic press conference blooper reels.

Both were considered to be VERY nice guys. Culley seems like an amazing guy, if I haven’t already made that clear.

There are many similarities between the two situations.

Will Culley be one-and-done like Tomsula?

Culley being one-and-done would be fair regardless of any outside noise.

When Culley is gone there will be a narrative pushed that he never had a chance and was a victim of a bad organization. That’s incorrect.

Culley is a beneficiary, not victim, of the dysfunction, just like a lot of the players on this roster who wouldn’t have their current role on other teams. No other NFL organization was going to hire Culley to be their head coach. Just like no other organization was going to hire Campo, Tomsula or Kitchens when they got their opportunities.

I’m not saying this to minimize the current state of the Texans organization. As Andre Johnson said, what has happened in Houston since Jack Easterby’s arrival in 2019 has been all bad. It’s the worst display of front office work that I’ve ever witnessed during that period of time.

Culley looks like Bill Belichick as a head coach compared to Easterby as a front office guy. With the current roster a new coach might not add many wins or buzz around town. However, the exit of Jack would revive the fans and increase Caserio and Cal McNair’s approval rating significantly.

Could Caserio make that call even if he wanted to? Texans insider John McClain told us Tuesday that could be difficult because Easterby has, for whatever reason, the trust of the McNair family.

As for Culley, Caserio would not commit to Culley past 2022 during his visit with Payne and Pendergast on SportsRadio610.

Culley’s age, experience, perspective and grasp of life will make it very easy for him to appreciate the opportunity, but how much longer is his tenure going to last?

Only Caserio knows.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Considering Surprising NFL Draft Move

The Houston Texans’ future at quarterback is murky at best. Deshaun Watson, still embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations, seems unlikely to play for the franchise again. Depending on what happens with his situation moving forward, he will likely be traded this offseason. Houston has been rolling with Tyrod Taylor...
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Jimmy Johnson
Person
Dave Campo
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
NFL
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
The Spun

Report: Jaguars’ Plan For Urban Meyer Revealed

It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be going anywhere. On Saturday, NFL.com published a pretty damning look at Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville so far. The Jaguars’ first-year head coach has apparently struggled both on and off the field. Tension is reportedly boiling over in Jacksonville, where...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Big Lead

Baker Mayfield Spotted Screaming at Someone on the Browns Sideline During Ravens Game

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and a Lamar Jackson injury took all the tension out of the contest. Mayfield had a decent, if unspectacular performance, and his team had a lead, but that didn't mean he didn't get frustrated. At one point in the second half he was seen coming off the field and yelling at one of the coaches. Finger in the face and everything.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday

Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
770
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy