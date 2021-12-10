Trash piles up in Anaheim and Huntington Beach as 400 sanitation workers strike

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KNX) — Households and businesses in two of Orange County’s largest cities may see their garbage pile up as more than 400 local sanitation workers participate in a strike.

The strike was triggered by contract negotiations with the workers’ employer, Republic Services. It was expected to affect addresses in Anaheim and Huntington Beach.

Workers were members of the Teamsters Local 396 who voted on Nov. 23 to strike. The union has alleged unfair labor practices by Republic Services during bargaining for a new contract. The most recent bargaining agreement between the union and Republic Services expired at the end of September.

Adnan Alvarez, a spokesperson for the union, told The Orange County Register that Republic Services was engaging in worker intimidation “simply for participating in their union” and dispensing bonuses in lieu of bargaining over issues.

Mike Lyster, a spokesperson for the city of Anaheim, said businesses and residents near the 57 Freeway and from the 55 Freeway to Imperial Highway saw disruption in trash pickup services on Thursday. Lyster wanted that services would likely be delayed throughout Friday as well for residents in Anaheim Hills, east of Imperial Highway to the 241 Toll Road.

Lyster advised residents to put their trash receptacles out on the curb on their scheduled collection day. If they are not collected, residents may leave the containers out. If after 48 hours waste has still not been collected, residents could take bins in for the rest of the week.

In Huntington Beach, officials said they were prepared to “implement plans for alternate trash disposal options” if warranted and would “announce those plans to residents and businesses” at an indefinite point in the near future.

Huntington Beach residents were also advised to bring their receptacles out as usual and leave them at the curb if trash was not collected.

In a statement, Republic Services said the company “respects the rights of our employees to engage in the collective bargaining process, and we continue to negotiate in good faith to achieve fair and competitive labor contracts.”

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram