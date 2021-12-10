Thinking out loud: Leftover thoughts from Patriots win over Bills

Thinking out loud…while compiling a list of people that karma seems to have forgotten…

• Weird. Bizarro-world. A throwback to days long gone, even.

• The Patriots and Bills’ Monday Night game was strangely maddening and entertaining all at once. Pull your hair out and scream at the TV?

• Yeah. All night long. Throw the **** ball!

• And after it was over, there was elation, irritation, and deflation all at once. But not of the footballs, of course.

• The Patriots threw three forward passes. Three. I kept waiting for leather helmets to break out on the sidelines. But the gameplan was simplistically brilliant, and the Bills were completely pantsed with their reaction to it.

• The best part of the now-eagerly anticipated rematch the Day after Christmas at Gillette? The Bills can’t be quite sure how the Patriots will play them. A seed of doubt has been planted by the master gardener, Coach BB.

• Mac Jones could throw for 300+ in a Patriots’ sweep. What a story. The Buffalo News headlines might then read: “Region plunges into despair. Same as it ever was, Patriots still rule AFC East.”

• Former late-night-talk-show-king-turned-hermit David Letterman made an appearance on the Manningcast Monday during the game. It’s been a fun watch during several Monday Night telecasts on ESPN2, and Peyton and Eli have had some great guests.

• But Letterman, without much filter – which is what made him great as a talk host – laid it on Bill Belichick with his impressions of the Patriots’ maestro.

• “Oh buddy, well I’ll tell you,” Letterman said. “You get two different Belichicks. You get the guy who blows his nose in his hand and wipes his sweatshirt, you got that guy. I’ll take all of that you’ve got…and when he was on the (Late) show he was like this Kiwanis Club after dinner speaker.”

• So…Dave is just like the rest of us, amiright?

• Did anyone notice what Aaron Rodgers said about the Patriots’ 3-pass attempts against the Bills? Does anyone care?

• He told the Pat McAfee Show (apparently his official mouthpiece media outlet of choice these days) “I think you have to take some shots down the field. Regardless of how bad the wind is you have to find a way to keep them honest.”

• Uh, thanks Aaron. BB and the Pats managed to win anyway without your expertise or advice.

• Even if what he said makes some sense.

• BB Coach of the Year? Yup, at age 69. He’s had several great ‘hours’ of success in his time, and Monday Night may have been one of his finest…even if you thought he was nuts.

• That he’s turned this team around in the second post-Brady year, in the manner he has with few expecting it, should tell you what you need to know in the “Who’s Better, Tom or Bill?” debate.

• If TB12 is the GOAT, does that make BB the GOATEST?

• Bottom line: The Patriots are extraordinarily fortunate to be as healthy as they are with the latest possible bye week this week. It’s all about health. He who has the most toys at the end, wins.

• My buddy “Big E” sez his grandson jumped right into dinner last weekend as he was served, when his mother reminded him to wait for the prayer first. “I don’t have to,” he said. “Oh, but you do,” his mom replied, “because we always say a prayer before eating at our house.”

• “But that’s at our house,” E’s grandson said. “This is Grandpa’s and Grandma’s house, and she already knows how to cook.”

• It’s a small gesture, but an important one, nevertheless. Negro League baseball star Buck O’Neil finally reaches Cooperstown…15 years after his passing. He was also the first black coach in Major League Baseball.

• O’Neil established the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City – you should go see it if you’ve never been – and served as the Chairman of the Board until his death at age 94.

• Big ups to Gil Hodges, Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and Minnie Minoso for their inclusion and election to the Hall through the Golden Days Era ballot. Great names, players and coaches from my baseball youth. Loved “Kitty Kaat” on the mound.

• One of the few smaht things baseball has managed to do lately…and if you don’t know those names, Google ‘em.

• Just like I tell my college students when they look at me like I’m from another planet. Nope, just another era.

• Stupid is as stupid does = the MLB lockout of its’ players. Names are disappearing, and faces are scrubbed from team websites.

• Fine, be that way…but you can still buy a players’ jersey with his name on the back of it through fan websites?

• Boston College football, at 6-6, accepted a bid to play in the Military Bowl against East Carolina. Before you scoff, have you ever been to a game at Annapolis’ Navy-Marine Corps Stadium? The tradition and pageantry alone is worth it.

• Even if Navy isn’t playing.

• Not for nuthin’, but ex-BC head coach Steve Addazio was fired at Colorado State after just two bumpy seasons. His program came under scrutiny for its handling of Covid cases and uncovering allegations of racism and verbal abuse.

• Bottom line? Addazio’s teams went 4-12. But he still received a $3 million buyout.

• The College Football Playoff got it right (finally) with Cincinnati’s inclusion. There was no other proper choice. The Bearcats played by the rules, won all their games, and became the first team from a non-Power 5 league (the American) to reach college football’s Final Four.

• And as someone who spent several years covering the old Big East football conference (now morphed into the AAC) and spent a lot of time in the Queen City eating Montgomery Boat House ribs and Skyline Chili…it’s almost as if they’ve grown up and finally reached the adult table.

• So, who ya got? Think I like Georgia, even after stumbling to Alabama in the SEC title game. But as a fan, I’m pulling for Michigan and Cincinnati to play for all the marbles. We need more anarchy in college football.

• The first-ever Fenway Bowl will feature Virginia and SMU. That’s Southern Methodist University in Dallas, brainiacs…not Southeastern Massachusetts University (aka UMass Dartmouth). But I’m sure the Corsairs would love to have been invited to the party.

• Bet you didn’t know – but two of the four Heisman Trophy finalists are currently coached by Brown alums. Alabama’s Bryce Young has Brown Class of ‘92’s Bill O’Brien as his offensive coordinator and QB coach. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett has Brown Class of ‘79’s Mark Whipple as his OC and QB coach.

• Saw it on ABC 6 first, but Brown QB E.J. Perry accepted an invitation this week to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl game, the country’s longest-running college football all-star game. It will be played February 3rd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl week.

• 80 years have passed since Pearl Harbor Day? I’m not that old, but December 7th – along with September 11th – are two of the 365 days on the calendar no one should forget, no matter your age.

• And condolences to the family and friends of Ralph Tavares, one of the singing Tavares brothers from New Bedford, who passed away this week just shy of his 80th birthday. Ralph worked for more than 30 years in the Fall River court system after their Grammy Award-winning touring days were over, but the brothers had recently begun touring again pre- and post-Covid.

• Two of the songs that help define the 1970’s for me were Tavares hits – “Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel” and “It Only Takes A Minute.” The girls loved to dance to that one on the disco floors of my youth.

• Come to think of it, on the dance floors of my older youth, too. RIP, Ralph. And thanks.

• Let’s put this out there. PC beat Purdue in a preseason “secret game” at the Dunk, and the Boilermakers are now the #1 college basketball team in the country. At least before losing on a half-court shot to Rutgers Thursday.

• And the Friars are getting ZERO love from the sometimes-insipid media who think they know it all when voting for the Associate Press Top 25. Is that about right?

• Ok, maybe a bit harsh. Our buddy Kevin McNamara is an AP voter. He knows, as I do, the Friars’ loss to Virginia in NJ is responsible for the perceived slight. The answer to the problem is only three words in length:

• Just win, baby.

• The Friars did last week. Win, that is, over URI and Vermont. Thought the Catamounts – a very good ‘mid-major,’ if you will, might be susceptible to a letdown after emotions ran high against the Rams and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

• Not so. This Providence team has a veteran presence and savvy like few others. Which should mean fewer missteps along the pathway.

• The consistency comes from Nate Watson and Al Durham, of course. Durham was Big East Player of the Week for his games against Tech and Rhody. But the Friars need a reliable third option, at a minimum, to compete with the upper echelon.

• A.J. Reeves, Noah Horchler and even Ed Croswell have had their moments recently. Imagine if all 4 or 5 of these guys could turn the lights on at the same time?

• The first college basketball NET rankings were released this week, PC opened at 37 (35 going into the weekend), URI at 80 (now 86), Brown is 130 after starting at 167…and Bryant is at 258 after beginning at 292, out of 358 Division I teams this year.

• As of Wednesday, only Purdue (#1) and Providence (#35, dropped from 31) already had three Quad 1 wins. Michigan State, Wisconsin (a PC victim) and Xavier have since joined the club. Yeah, something’s wrong with this picture.

• And if you weren’t aware, Purdue’s ascension to #1 in the poll was their first-ever trip to the top. With 1863 program wins, the Boilers have the most wins as a DI team before ever reaching Number One.

• Ok kids, class is in session. For your reference and as a refresher: Quad 1 wins are home wins against teams ranked 1-30 in the NET, neutral wins against 1-50, road wins against 1-75. Quad 2’s: home wins vs. 31-75, neutral court wins over 51-100, road wins vs. top 76-135.

• Quad 3: home 76-160, neutral 101-200, road 135-240. Quad 4: home 161-358, neutral 201-358, road 241-358. And there you have it. There will be a quiz later.

• In the Big East, five teams are ranked in the Top 35 of the NET (eight in the Top 84), but Georgetown at the bottom (205) isn’t helping anyone. Some of those rankings should improve when conference play begins next weekend.

• Rhody bounced back after the loss to the Friars with a gut-check win over Sacred Heart after trailing at halftime. The Rams head to UW-Milwaukee for a Monday roadie.

• Brown won by 20 on the road at Merrimack this week, moving the Bears to 8-4 overall. Vermont stuck around after playing PC earlier in the week and will test the Bears Saturday night.

• After a road flogging at nationally ranked Houston, Bryant came back home to Smithfield to face New Hampshire Wednesday…and did a little flogging of their own against a decent Wildcats team. Dogs 76, Cats 59.

• UConn’s Paige Bueckers, the reigning national player of the year in the women’s game, is out 6-8 weeks with a knee injury she suffered last weekend in a win over Notre Dame.

• The way it was explained in the Hartford Courant this week – two leg bones clunked together – qualifies as cringe-worthy. They clunked together hard enough for one to crack. Yikes.

• And double yikes. UConn’s oft-dominant women’s team then proceeded to lose to an unranked non-conference team for the first time in 240 games this week, losing to Georgia Tech.

• 13th ranked Providence hockey dropped a 4-1 decision at #16 Northeastern last weekend, and the Friars host Princeton for two games this weekend at Schneider Arena.

• Hey, who needs China? Apparently, not American diplomats, who will boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. But the athletes will still be allowed to compete.

• And, the NBA has secured a multi-year deal with Viacom to broadcast games in India across multiple platforms…so, like I said, who needs China? Something tells me, this tit-for-tat is going to last a while.

• Speaking of the NBA, Rhode Island hoop got a PR boost this week when ex-Rhody Ram Jeff Dowtin and former Friar David Duke both made their regular season debuts…and scored their first NBA points…for Golden State and Brooklyn, respectively.

• Yes, the Revs blew it. But the regular season was still historic, and part of the reason why the postseason failure is…just…gross. New England’s Carles Gil won the MLS MVP honor this week, further rubbing the Revs’ noses into their own poop.

• And if you can’t get enough soccer, MLS is officially rolling out “MLS 2,” called MLS Next Pro, in the spring. It’ll serve as a bridge between the ever-growing youth programs and the professional ranks.

• Yes, New England has a team – called Revs II. Imagine that.

• Didn’t take Tiger Woods long to reclaim a big slice of the spotlight, did it? One minute he’s talking about his accident that nearly cost him his leg and that he won’t play the PGA Tour full time any longer…and the next minute he announces a comeback to play with his son Charlie.

• Poor kid hardly stands a chance. Just sayin’.

Interested in having your questions on local Rhode Island sports (and yes, that includes the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics) answered in a somewhat timely fashion? It’s your chance to “think out loud,” so send your questions, comments and local stories to jrooke@weei.com. We’ll share mailbag comments/Facebook posts/Tweets right here! Would appreciate the follow on Twitter, @JRbroadcaster…and join in on Facebook, www.facebook.com/john.rooke ...

Don’t forget to tune into Providence’s 103.7 FM, every Saturday from 7:00-9:00 am for Cordischi and Coit! Call in at 401-737-1287 or text at 37937.