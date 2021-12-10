SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras Resigning

SUNY officials called for an independent probe into embattled Chancellor James Malatras’ workplace history on Tuesday amid accusations he contributed to a poisonous work environment where employees faced abuse. Malatras, once a top aide and confidante to ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is facing growing scrutiny after it was revealed he smeared...
Although he resigned from office more than four months ago, Andrew Cuomo continues to cast a negative shadow over friends and allies who worked with him. Over the weekend, Chris Cuomo was fired from his hosting job at CNN for helping his brother mount a defense against sexual harassment allegations — that help was far more extensive than previously known.
The longtime chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee is calling for State University of New York Chancellor James Malatras to step down or by removed by the SUNY Board of Trustees. Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, D-Manhattan, released a statement today saying, “It is important that the country’s largest university system...
State Attorney General Letitia James announced she is suspending her run for Governor and will, instead, run for re-election for attorney general. James posted on Twitter that there are “many investigations and cases underway” and that she “intends to finish the job.”. ABC News reports James’ campaign...
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has led an effort to improve conditions for Jan. 6 riot defendants held in the Washington, D.C., prison, has collected and released a series of tweets by the jailer that appear to show her bias against former President Donald Trump.
(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out the "brazenness" of lawmakers who flouted a federal disclosure law. An Insider investigation found that dozens of members of Congress violated the STOCK Act. The "Conflicted Congress" project found members of Congress trading stocks in industries they've criticized. Sen. Elizabeth Warren denounced the "brazenness" of...
EXCLUSIVE — House conservatives have opened a new front in the battle against Democrats’ sweeping Build Back Better Act, warning the massive spending bill will give the federal government ominous new control of personal healthcare decisions.
WASHINGTON — A federal judge late Tuesday threw out former President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a House committee from getting his tax returns. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden said efforts by Trump's lawyers to block the handover were wrong on the law. "A long line of...
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal.
The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday.
In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld.
The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General.
“JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.”
The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
New York state has been ordered to mask up once again, with a new COVID mandate going into effect on Monday. But one county outside of NYC is pushing back against the new rules and is refusing to cooperate with Gov. Kathy Hochul's latest orders. Across the state, any business...
The Legislature also will see a local law on their desks in regards to a management salary plan for the Undersheriff, Captain, Warden, and Corrections Lieutenant. The plan raises salaries for those positions. Inflation related costs are stated in the resolution as the reason for the fee increases at the...
Donald Trump was already facing a criminal inquiry, multiple civil suits, and criminal charges against his private business when the former president confronted another unwelcome headline last month: A second grand jury had been empaneled in New York as part of an investigation into his financial practices. Yesterday, the news...
