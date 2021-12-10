ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras Resigning

wrfalp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is resigning effective January 14th. Malatras sent his resignation letter to SUNY Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Merryl Tisch Thursday. WNYT...

www.wrfalp.com

New York Post

SUNY officials calls for independent probe into Jim Malatras leadership

SUNY officials called for an independent probe into embattled Chancellor James Malatras’ workplace history on Tuesday amid accusations he contributed to a poisonous work environment where employees faced abuse. Malatras, once a top aide and confidante to ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is facing growing scrutiny after it was revealed he smeared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pressure mounts on Gov. Hochul to fire Jim Malatras, head of the SUNY system

Although he resigned from office more than four months ago, Andrew Cuomo continues to cast a negative shadow over friends and allies who worked with him. Over the weekend, Chris Cuomo was fired from his hosting job at CNN for helping his brother mount a defense against sexual harassment allegations — that help was far more extensive than previously known.
POLITICS
Legislative Gazette

Assembly Higher Ed chair calls for Malatras to resign or be removed by SUNY Board

The longtime chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee is calling for State University of New York Chancellor James Malatras to step down or by removed by the SUNY Board of Trustees. Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, D-Manhattan, released a statement today saying, “It is important that the country’s largest university system...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny#Wnyt#The Suny Student Assembly
MSNBC

Trump's accountant, banker cooperate with New York investigation

Donald Trump was already facing a criminal inquiry, multiple civil suits, and criminal charges against his private business when the former president confronted another unwelcome headline last month: A second grand jury had been empaneled in New York as part of an investigation into his financial practices. Yesterday, the news...
POTUS

