ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

A professional gift wrapper shares 6 ways to make your holiday presents stand out

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e13xf_0dJOrgZq00
Insider spoke to a professional gift wrapper about how to make your holiday presents stand out. Westend61/Getty Images
  • Angel K. Lee, the owner of It's A Wrap NYC, told Insider how to wrap presents like an expert.
  • Quality materials, bold colors, and adding extra elements can make your gifts stand out.
  • This article is part of the "How to Holiday" series, which highlights the best ways to embrace and prepare for the festive season.

The holiday season means many things: time with family, twinkly lights, delicious food.

For many, it's also the season of gift-giving. As fun as it is to receive presents, you also typically have to spend hours wrapping gifts for your loved ones.

It can be tempting to just throw your presents in a bag, but having a beautiful presentation for your gifts makes the whole experience better for your loved ones, as Angel K. Lee, the owner and creative director of It's A Wrap NYC, told Insider.

Lee shared her gift-wrapping advice with Insider ahead of the 2021 holiday season.

First, she said that you want to set yourself up for success by making sure you have good materials to wrap with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xzhgi_0dJOrgZq00
It's important to use good paper. Carlina Teteris/Getty Images

"One thing that I've learned throughout the years is to start off with quality paper," Lee said, as it will give you cleaner seams and better edges, and it's easier to cut.

"That's really important because no matter how bad the package may look, you can work with good paper and have nice creases in a nice balance and work from there," she added.

Sharp scissors are important, and Lee also recommends using double-sided tape to wrap gifts because you won't be able to see the tape when you fold the paper.

"That makes it look nice and professional and clean," Lee said.

When it comes to picking a color of paper, Lee said it's best to go with bright, solid colors made of eco-friendly materials, especially if you're hoping your presents will look good in pictures.

"On film, certain colors pop," she said. "You might look at a color, and it's a really weird teal or something, but it's going to come across much differently on film."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFkDN_0dJOrgZq00
Bold colors are best for presents. Royalty-free/Getty Images

"That's not where you want to worry about a lot of embellishments," she added of wrapping paper, emphasizing that solid colors or stripes with good contrast are the best choices.

When it comes to bows, Lee is a firm believer in using real ribbons instead of stick-on options, both because stick-on bows aren't reusable and because they don't have as nice of a look.

"We like to use a nice, quality ribbon," she said, often choosing ribbons made of satin. "That way it can be reused, and it comes across as a more luxe presentation."

If you want to take your gifts to the next level, Lee recommends adding little pieces of decor to the outside of a present, like a sprig of holly or a jingle bell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6zrG_0dJOrgZq00
Additional elements can add a lot to your presents. Shutterstock

Lee recommends using affordable options like cinnamon sticks or greenery on your gifts, as they will get you the most bang for your buck.

For children's gifts, Lee often attaches cookie cutters to her packages, as it gives the receiver an additional present and adds to the overall aesthetic.

Lee also says to never use a gift bag if you can help it, as they don't have the same luxury look as a wrapped package.

"What I prefer to do is to actually make a nice big bow," she said. You can leave the gift itself unwrapped, but put a bow and other embellishments on it to make it look festive.

You might think of wrapping presents as a chore, but Lee encourages people to think of it as a gesture of love.

"I think that it shows that you've taken the time and the effort. It's a way to show that you care," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
SHOPPING
CNN

25 splurge-worthy gifts to spoil your favorite people

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. We can all agree that when it comes to holiday season, what you give to those you love most matters. Whether it’s something super-sentimental, thoughtful or just luxurious, you’ll want to be sure you’ve put in the thought and time to select something meaningful.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrapper
countryliving.com

6 mistakes to avoid when decorating your house for Christmas

Prepping the home for Christmas is fun and exciting, but are you guilty of making common decorating mistakes? From not having a theme to going overboard, don't let your festive season end in havoc by running into these avoidable blunders. "If you look forward to Christmas all year long, it...
HOME & GARDEN
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
CNN

Are you having trouble affording holiday gifts? Share your story

New York (CNN Business) — Americans are spending more on rent, gas, groceries, clothes and other essentials lately. US consumer prices have climbed 6.8% annually without seasonal adjustments — the biggest increase since June 1982 — as inflation has surged due to the imbalance between demand for consumer goods and supply of those products.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

A Look at the Best Holiday Decor You Can Buy at Aldi This Year

Ah, the month of December: that magical time when Christmas lights are carefully hung from homes and the front yard sprinkled with twinkling holiday lawn decor. And inside? Garland hangs from fireside mantles; front doors are donned with festive doormats; and, of course, Christmas trees are pristinely dotted with multicolored ornaments.
RECIPES
CNN

The 21 best Amazon holiday gifts for everyone on your list

With more than 350 million products, Amazon has fantastic gift options for every member of the family this holiday season. The problem, of course, is actually combing through those millions of listings to find high-quality presents for your favorite people. And with tangled supply chains and inventory shortages already affecting shipping times across the country, the best time to get started on your holiday shopping is, in fact, right now!
SHOPPING
New York Post

33 best holiday presents to gift grandparents this year

The big holiday is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. If you’re not sure where to start, don’t fret, as we’ve curated the ultimate lineups for husbands, moms, teens, girlfriends and more. But what about grandparents? What...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Reddit Is Sharing Which Trader Joe's Items Make The Best Holiday Gifts

The holiday season is in full swing, and while it hopefully brings with it lots of celebrations and tidings of good cheer, it can also bring some additional stress. As the end of the year approaches, it seems our to-do lists get longer and longer, and one major item on that list that can be difficult to cross off is Christmas shopping for those who celebrate the holiday. Whether you're shopping for a whole family, or just looking for that perfect present for your spouse, it can be hard to find the right gift the give to loved ones.
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

3 Easy Ways to Make a Bow for a Wreath or Present

DIY crafts are a great way to spice up the holiday season. From sewing together the perfect 90's themed scrunchie to crocheting a Christmas stocking to gift or mount, there are plenty of family or solo activities to try out (including do-it yourself Christmas cards for a personal touch). If...
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

8 Ways to Make Your Holiday Meal More Affordable

You don't have to overspend to make the holidays special. Here are some ways to make your next holiday meal easier on your wallet. A nice holiday meal is a big expense for many families. Don’t be afraid to change your shopping habits and traditions to save money. Many families...
BUSINESS
Wiscnews.com

8 clever ways to make your holiday celebration more sustainable

The holidays are a time of gifting thoughtful presents and adding festive decor inside and out. However, all the cheer often means a lot of “stuff.” And a lot of waste. Americans toss 1 million extra pounds of garbage each week between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, according to the National Environmental Education Foundation. Wondering how to channel your inner Santa without hurting Mother Nature? Use these tips and tricks to celebrate more sustainably this holiday season.
ENVIRONMENT
madison

Stand Out with These Unique Holiday Decorating Ideas

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. Celebrate the holidays in style! These holiday decorations are classy yet bold and are...
HOME & GARDEN
Insider

Insider

214K+
Followers
19K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy