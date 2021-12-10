NYS AG Letitia James Ends Run for Governor, Will Seek Re-Election for Attorney General
5 days ago
State Attorney General Letitia James announced she is suspending her run for Governor and will, instead, run for re-election for attorney general. James posted on Twitter that there are “many investigations and cases underway” and that she “intends to finish the job.”. ABC News reports James’...
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal.
The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday.
In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld.
The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General.
“JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.”
The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
New York state has been ordered to mask up once again, with a new COVID mandate going into effect on Monday. But one county outside of NYC is pushing back against the new rules and is refusing to cooperate with Gov. Kathy Hochul's latest orders. Across the state, any business...
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson made it official on Tuesday. He announced that he has decided not to seek a third term. “It has been an honor to serve Nebraskans as Attorney General for the last seven years, Peterson says. “As I finish my final year in 2022, we will continue to focus on public safety with strong criminal prosecution, emphasize both consumer and environmental protection, and make certain state and federal authorities comply with the boundaries of our state and federal constitutions.”
Another domino has fallen in the wake of New York Attorney General Letitia James dropping her 2022 gubernatorial run.On Thursday, Dec. 9, James - considered a top candidate to supplant incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul - announced that she was dropping her bid to run for governor, instead opting to run f…
NEW YORK (WRGB) – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now the subject of a federal probe for the sexual harassment claims that ultimately led to his resignation. News of this federal probe was first reported by the New York Post. WRGB confirmed this with the New York State Comptroller's Office and obtained the document outlining the investigation.
A New York state ethics commission ordered disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to repay more than $5 million he received to write a book about his handling of the Covid pandemic. Cuomo's lawyer immediately vowed to fight the demand for repayment. Last week, a division of HarperCollins Publishers...
(Reuters) - An ethics panel in New York on Tuesday ordered former Governor Andrew Cuomo to return $5.1 million he received for his memoir after finding he failed to follow state ethics regulations, a spokesperson with the commission said. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted 12-1 to approve the...
Rep. Jim Jordan, a vocal ally of former President Donald Trump, took to the House floor Tuesday to deliver a passionate defense of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was on the verge of being held in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.
(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
Kelly Tshibaka is a Republican who, if elected, won't support McConnell for the majority leader. What happened: Kelly Tshibaka, who's seeking to unseat Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), said she would not support Mitch McConnell to lead the Senate in an interview on Steve Bannon's podcast. Her words:. "When I defeat...
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On December 15, the day after the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden as the next president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky quietly told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he planned to acknowledge that former Vice President Biden had won the presidency. That was before he had an epic conversation with Donald Trump.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out the "brazenness" of lawmakers who flouted a federal disclosure law. An Insider investigation found that dozens of members of Congress violated the STOCK Act. The "Conflicted Congress" project found members of Congress trading stocks in industries they've criticized. Sen. Elizabeth Warren denounced the "brazenness" of...
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has led an effort to improve conditions for Jan. 6 riot defendants held in the Washington, D.C., prison, has collected and released a series of tweets by the jailer that appear to show her bias against former President Donald Trump.
