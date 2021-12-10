ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NYS AG Letitia James Ends Run for Governor, Will Seek Re-Election for Attorney General

wrfalp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Attorney General Letitia James announced she is suspending her run for Governor and will, instead, run for re-election for attorney general. James posted on Twitter that there are “many investigations and cases underway” and that she “intends to finish the job.”. ABC News reports James’...

www.wrfalp.com

