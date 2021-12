Underoath have shared "Numb," the latest single off their anticipated new album Voyeurist (due 1/14 via Fearless - pre-order), and it's another promising one. It find the band channeling their electronic/industrial side, and the harsh, furious verses explode into one of the catchiest choruses released from this album yet. As the band puts it, "‘Numb’ feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas. It’s the only chorus on the whole album that is just Aaron singing, which was a massive part of our DNA as a band in the beginning. It's rad to hear it come full circle." Listen and watch the sensory-overload video below.

