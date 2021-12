The North Carolina Tar Heels kept their win streak alive last night by taking down Furman, 74-61. It wasn’t exactly the easiest win of the season, as the two teams went into halftime tied up before the Heels blew the doors off in the second half. Dawson Garcia had an impressive outing, scoring 20 of UNC’s points, most of which were scored in the first half. The Heels will now square off against #4 UCLA as red hot as they could be, and truly it should be one of the better games we’ve seen between these two teams in quite a while.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO