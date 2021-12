The Sacred Heart girls lost to Cole Camp 38-37, Monday night. With the loss, the Gremlins fall to 5-4 on the season. The Gremlins will next play Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Chilhowee (2-4). SH leading scorers were Kiley Beykirch with 14 and Marianna Restrepo with 11. Cole Camp is now...

COLE CAMP, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO