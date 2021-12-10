ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Wanted for Illinois Double Murder Captured in Hyannis

By Tim Weisberg
 4 days ago
Law enforcement captured a fugitive Thursday in Hyannis that was wanted for a double homicide last month in Illinois. Carl Curry, 33, was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday as he...

