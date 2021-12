“I understand that Financial Aid can be scary and confusing, therefore, I want you to know that we, as a team, are here to help and that you are not alone. If you need help understanding how to fill out a document, questions when filling out the FAFSA or CADAA applications, or understanding the award letter, please do not hesitate to reach out! But in the meantime, I hope this series, Financial Aid and the Money Maze, gives you the opportunity to find out about the services we offer, the ways you can contact us, and, most importantly, that we are here for you.”

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO