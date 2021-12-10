Browns Notes: P Dustin Colquitt signed to replace Jamie Gillan

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt Friday.

Colquitt replaces Jamie Gillan, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, for Sunday's showdown with the Ravens.

Colquitt practiced Friday morning.

The 17-year veteran was cut by the Falcons this week after appearing in six games where he averaged 47.7 yards on 23 punts. He also had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown.

Colquitt was originally selected by Kansas City in the third round of the 2005 draft, Colquitt spent 15 seasons (2005-19) in Kansas City before spending time in Pittsburgh (2020), Jacksonville (2020) and Atlanta (2021).

Colquitt, a two-time Pro Bowler and member of the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV team, has appeared in 250 career regular season games and has a 44.9 yards per punt average while downing 477 of his 1,171 career punts inside the 20.

His brother, Britton, spent three seasons (2016-18) with the Browns.

No COVID returns – Head coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out all three players that landed on the reserve/COVID list this week for Sunday’s game.

Tight end David Njoku, punter Jamie Gillan and linebacker Anthony Walker will not be activated by the 4 p.m. Saturday deadline.

Protocols this year requires asymptomatic players to test negative for the virus twice 24 hours apart before being eligible to return.

Mystery man – Stefanski is keeping his starting right tackle for Sunday under wraps.

It seems evident that Blake Hance, who had been filling in for Jack Conklin, will not continue to do so this week.

The process of elimination appears to indicate that rookie James Hudson III will get the opportunity but we'll all find out Sunday.

Toy Drive – The Browns are once again teaming up with local Marines for their annual toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots prior to Sunday's game with the Ravens .

Browns fans are encouraged to bring new unwrapped gifts ($10+) for kids in need. The US Marine Corps and volunteers will collect items and monetary contributions at FirstEnergy Stadium gates as fans enter the stadium beginning at 11 a.m.

Injury report – OUT: CB Greg Newsome II (concussion), WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion), TE Harrison Bryant (ankle); OUESTIONABLE: DT Jordan Elliott (knee), S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (knee); EXPECTED TO PLAY: WR Jarvis Landry (knee), C J.C. Tretter (knee), QB Baker Mayfield (foot, left shoulder), LB Sione Takitaki (shoulder)

Up next – Ravens at Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.