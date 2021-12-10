ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Notes: P Dustin Colquitt signed to replace Jamie Gillan

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311Krp_0dJOpRDP00

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt Friday.

Colquitt replaces Jamie Gillan, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, for Sunday's showdown with the Ravens.

Colquitt practiced Friday morning.

The 17-year veteran was cut by the Falcons this week after appearing in six games where he averaged 47.7 yards on 23 punts. He also had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown.

Colquitt was originally selected by Kansas City in the third round of the 2005 draft, Colquitt spent 15 seasons (2005-19) in Kansas City before spending time in Pittsburgh (2020), Jacksonville (2020) and Atlanta (2021).

Colquitt, a two-time Pro Bowler and member of the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV team, has appeared in 250 career regular season games and has a 44.9 yards per punt average while downing 477 of his 1,171 career punts inside the 20.

His brother, Britton, spent three seasons (2016-18) with the Browns.

No COVID returns – Head coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out all three players that landed on the reserve/COVID list this week for Sunday’s game.

Tight end David Njoku, punter Jamie Gillan and linebacker Anthony Walker will not be activated by the 4 p.m. Saturday deadline.

Protocols this year requires asymptomatic players to test negative for the virus twice 24 hours apart before being eligible to return.

Mystery man – Stefanski is keeping his starting right tackle for Sunday under wraps.

It seems evident that Blake Hance, who had been filling in for Jack Conklin, will not continue to do so this week.

The process of elimination appears to indicate that rookie James Hudson III will get the opportunity but we'll all find out Sunday.

Toy Drive – The Browns are once again teaming up with local Marines for their annual toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots prior to Sunday's game with the Ravens .

Browns fans are encouraged to bring new unwrapped gifts ($10+) for kids in need. The US Marine Corps and volunteers will collect items and monetary contributions at FirstEnergy Stadium gates as fans enter the stadium beginning at 11 a.m.

Injury report – OUT: CB Greg Newsome II (concussion), WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion), TE Harrison Bryant (ankle); OUESTIONABLE: DT Jordan Elliott (knee), S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (knee); EXPECTED TO PLAY: WR Jarvis Landry (knee), C J.C. Tretter (knee), QB Baker Mayfield (foot, left shoulder), LB Sione Takitaki (shoulder)

Up next – Ravens at Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday

Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers sign ex-Ravens DE in flurry of roster moves

DE John Simon - signed to practice squad. John Simon played three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, where he was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He also spent time with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. Most recently, Simon had six tackles and a quarterback hit in two games with the Tennessee Titans. In his career, Simon has contributed 259 tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes that while the Browns might not be able to get an extension done with CB Denzel Ward before the end of this season, expect something to be done between now and early next season that makes Ward one of the league’s highest-paid corners in the $19 million a year range.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Colquitt
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Announces Significant Browns Injury News

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without a pair of key pieces against the Raiders in Week 15. During Monday’s presser, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Troy Hill are “unlikely” to see the field on Saturday. Hunt suffered an ankle...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Concussion#American Football#Pro Bowler#The Chiefs Super Bowl Liv#Marines
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Star QB Jackson Sprains Ankle In Loss To Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s right ankle is even less sturdy, and so is Baltimore’s hold on the bunched-up AFC North. The Ravens’ superstar quarterback suffered a sprain in the first quarter and didn’t return Sunday as the first-place Ravens lost 24-22 to the Cleveland Browns, who kept their playoff hopes alive with a bounce-back win. Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will undergo further tests on Monday. The Ravens (8-5) host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday. Jackson left the stadium with his foot in a protective boot. “We’ll see how it responds,” said Harbaugh, unwilling to speculate on the severity of the...
NFL
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Mayfield, Browns survive Ravens rally without QB Jackson

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Cleveland Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race, surviving Baltimore’s late comeback for a 24-22 win Sunday over the Ravens, who lost superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens Signing S Tony Jefferson To P-Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they are signing S Tony Jefferson to their practice squad. Jefferson, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Browns Week 14 Pregame Notes

The short-handed Ravens are facing a pivotal AFC North game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. A loss would drop the Ravens to 1-3 in the division and put a damper on their playoff hopes. The Ravens need to get off to a fast start to get the offense...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Browns, Jets, Titans

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski noted that the team will be getting an MRI on Kareem Hunt’s ankle on Monday, adding that Hunt wanted to re-enter the game against the Ravens. (Jake Trotter) Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield addressed the status of his injuries after the win on Sunday: “This...
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy