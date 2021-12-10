ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Need reading glasses? New FDA-approved eye drops could replace them, research finds

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AyQX_0dJOpCDk00

( WJW ) — A new prescription eye drop that could allow many to put down their readers is now on the market.

Vuity, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October, was developed to treat presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, according to a release from biopharmaceutical company AbbVie.

According to the release, presbyopia affects most adults after age 40 — nearly 128 million Americans — making seeing or reading up close more challenging.

Pfizer CEO says 4th vaccine shot may eventually be needed

The drops are meant to be used daily and start to work in about 15 minutes. The effects last up to six hours.

The drops use the eye’s ability to reduce pupil size, which improves near vision without affecting distance vision.

“Most adults cope with presbyopia, or difficulty with near vision, as we age. Beginning around the age of 40, many find themselves using reading glasses, holding text further away, or even increasing the font size and lighting on screens to try to see more clearly,” said Dr. Michael Severino, AbbVie vice chairman, and president.

Minnesota man shares experience testing positive for omicron

According to an October release from AbbVie , the clinical trial involved 750 people between the ages of 40 and 55. A “statistically significant proportion” of those treated with the drops gained the ability to read three additional lines on a reading charge.

The most common side effects, according to the release, are headaches and eye redness.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Revolutionary new FDA-approved eye drops help you see without glasses

A drug company has created a new eye drop that lets people see without reading glasses. The new drop is called Vuity and was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October. When used, it can treat age-related blurry near vision for six to 10 hours. It could help millions who rely on reading glasses see up close without wearing glasses.
HEALTH
WKRC

FDA approves first eye drops that treat age-related blurry vision

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - The FDA recently approved a revolutionary new medicine -- and it's available now. Prescription eyedrops called Vuity are the first to be approved to help treat people with age-related blurry vision, or presbyopia. 54-year-old Toni Wright says she keeps multiple pairs of glasses around...
HEALTH
cbslocal.com

FDA Approves Prescription Eye Drops That Improve Close-Up Vision

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDA has recently approved a prescription eye drop to improve close-up vision. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Thursday, it could be life changing medication because most people are certain to have blurry, close-up vision after their mid-40s. Toni Wright leads a double...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Eye Drops Can Replace Your Readers

A new eye drop that could help people ditch their readers is on the market. Vuity is the first FDA-approved eyedrop to treat age-related, blurry, near vision also known as presbyopia. A single drop can correct your vision so that you can see up close, without the use of readers,...
HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

New Eye Drop Is an Alternative to Reading Glasses

If you are getting older and your eyes can’t quite focus on the words on a printed page, you might want to hold off on ordering reading glasses: A new eye drop may be all you need to restore your vision to its youthful condition. In October, the U.S....
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Drops#Weather#Wjw#Americans#Pfizer Ceo#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
fox38corpuschristi.com

FDA approves new eye drops that help you see up close

DALLAS - A new eye drop that can help you ditch your readers is about to hit the market. The FDA just approved Vuity eye drops.. They temporarily correct your vision so that you can see up close, without the use of readers for six to 10 hours. It's the...
HEALTH
WNYT

FDA approves new eye drops to temporarily correct vision

A new eye drop that can help you ditch your readers is about to hit the market. The FDA just approved Vuity eye drops. They temporarily correct your vision so that you can see up close without the use of readers for six to 10 hours. It's the first FDA-approved...
HEALTH
KSAT 12

Need for ‘cheater’ glasses eliminated by new eye drops

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re tired of looking for your “cheaters” so that you can read instructions, recipes, your cellphone news feed, or just a good book on your bedside table, a solution has now been approved by the FDA in the form of revolutionary eye drops.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
thefocus.news

Vuity eye drops' price and side effects explored as novel drug approved

New FDA-approved Vuity eye drops could replace reading glasses for millions, per a CBS report yesterday morning. Here’s all we know on the price and side effects of Vuity eye drops, plus where to buy them. Who are the new Vuity eye drops for?. The new FDA-approved eye drops,...
HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Over 1,200 vaccine deaths reported within the first 90 days of Pfizer vaccine rollout, according to the first batch of Pfizer’s confidential documents released by the FDA following FOIA lawsuit

On November 15, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked a federal judge to give it until the year 2076 to fully release all of the data and the documents the agency used as the basis for the approval and license of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Now we know why.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy