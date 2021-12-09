ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

The True Thanksgiving Day Narrative

By Christopher Urban
thehillnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members gathered around a table of food give thanks before embarking on an evening full of stuffing, pie, parades and football. This is what Thanksgiving has come to mean for many families in the United States. This family-oriented narrative, however, covers only a small aspect of the holiday’s history and...

thehillnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
thehillnews.org

Vet the Met: Narratives of Settler Colonialism

It has become a long-standing tradition for me to visit the Met whenever I am in NYC, so when I found myself in NYC this past Thanksgiving weekend, I thought it only natural to plan a visit. Leading up to the day, I noticed that instead of feeling the typical anticipation and excitement of past visits, a nagging awareness in my subconscious questioned my perception of museums as institutions. Previously, I had observed artifacts at museums as conduits for cultural expressions and the communication of history; they were outlets for creativity and expression for generations to appreciate. Because of this lens I held, I embodied a blissful ignorance that continues to enable museums to act as vendors of public history that erase the violent history of the United States. Walking through the Met ultimately became similar to walking through myriad narratives rooted in colonialism. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Why so many guns on Christmas cards? Because Jesus was ‘manly and virile.’

Peter Manseau is the curator of American religion at the Smithsonian and the author of 10 books, including the forthcoming novel “The Maiden of All Our Desires.”. When two members of Congress shared images of their well-armed families gathered in front of Christmas trees recently, many assumed it was merely an act of provocation, a loaded gesture designed to exasperate opponents and excite supporters. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), responding to the photographs posted by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), asked on Twitter, “Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?”
RELIGION
Cornell Daily Sun

Changing the Narrative

“I can’t. I don’t have enough time.” This was my standard response to every social invitation as a stressed-out freshman in high school. I had a test in two days. I needed to study. My happiness and overall well-being had to be sacrificed in light of this fact. As the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Monte Vista Journal

Elks Lodge hosts annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner

MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Elks Lodge hosted its 3rd annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner on Nov. 25. The dinner was free to everyone in the community. The dinner featured a full-course Thanksgiving Day meal, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, and many other sides. Members of the...
MONTE VISTA, CO
Bakersfield Californian

COUCH'S CORNER: Luncheon brings city together, provides true meaning of Thanksgiving

The third annual Delano Community Thanksgiving Luncheon took place on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tony’s Firehouse Grill. The stay-in-vehicle event asked drivers to exit Cecil Avenue near Starbucks on Glenwood Street and proceed north to the Firehouse Grill. Approximately 80 volunteers served the takeout lunches to the vehicles lined up on Glenwood Street.
DELANO, CA
lincolntimesnews.com

Cooking for others: Thanksgiving Day at the Christian Ministry of LC Soup Kitchen

LINCOLNTON - On a day that’s normally thought of as one that you spend time with friends or family, Jackie Casey was at the Christian Ministry of Lincoln County Soup Kitchen preparing a meal for those who are less fortunate or didn’t have anywhere else to go for the holiday. This isn’t the first time Casey has worked in the soup kitchen. She was the manager for five years.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Football Games#Narratives#Native Americans#St Lawrence#Europeans#Wampanoag#Pequot#The Native American
New York Post

Why more young black Americans are calling themselves ‘conservative’

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

This illustration of a Black fetus stunned many because they had never seen one before

When an illustration of a Black fetus made rounds on Twitter recently, it shook everyone up. Simply because no one had ever seen a Black fetus in the womb of a Black pregnant person being represented in illustrations at hospitals, medical textbooks or pretty much anywhere else. It just made people sit up and realize the lack of diversity in medical illustrations. Chidiebere Ibe, a Black medical student at the Kyiv Medical University in Ukraine and a medical illustrator, was the one who came up with the illustration and posted it on Twitter. Seeing the illustration felt like a light bulb moment for many as they realized how it symbolized the medical racism in the healthcare system that has had devastating consequences for the African-American community.
SOCIETY
allthatsinteresting.com

9 Of The Most Powerful Native American Warriors From History

From famous chiefs like Sitting Bull to fearless leaders like Geronimo, discover the real stories behind the most fabled Native American warriors. Much has been said about the courage of Union soldiers during the American Civil War and the “Greatest Generation” of American troops throughout World War II. Overlooked and forgotten, however, are a litany of Native American warriors who defied the westward expansion of white settlers — and fought to defend their unique and diverse cultures.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy