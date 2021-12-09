The True Thanksgiving Day Narrative

It has become a long-standing tradition for me to visit the Met whenever I am in NYC, so when I found myself in NYC this past Thanksgiving weekend, I thought it only natural to plan a visit. Leading up to the day, I noticed that instead of feeling the typical anticipation and excitement of past visits, a nagging awareness in my subconscious questioned my perception of museums as institutions. Previously, I had observed artifacts at museums as conduits for cultural expressions and the communication of history; they were outlets for creativity and expression for generations to appreciate. Because of this lens I held, I embodied a blissful ignorance that continues to enable museums to act as vendors of public history that erase the violent history of the United States. Walking through the Met ultimately became similar to walking through myriad narratives rooted in colonialism.

