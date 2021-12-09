Sky Watch: December’s Events

Thanks to the help of SLU Professor Aileen A. O-Donoghue and Dominic Ford’s incredibly informative astronomical calendar, I may bring to you this week’s sky events:. Hello and welcome back from what was hopefully a restful break. It seems we will be finishing Nov. with the peak of the Orionid meteor shower, peaking on Nov. 28. The shower will be most visible around 2 a.m. when its “radiant point” is highest. All Ford means by this is that the shower is most visible when the constellation that it resides within is at its highest point in the sky. Think of the sun. Each day it will reach its highest point in the sky before sinking below the horizon. Everything else in the sky, from our perspective, moves the same way. This motion, an invisible arc that each visible space object makes across the sky, is often referred to as its right ascension and is measured in minutes and hours. Phone apps, like SkyView, will actually show you this path for each visible object like stars, meteors, planets, and even man-made satellites. However, satellites are different in that they also revolve around earth at various speeds and along different paths. As for other sky objects like stars, they are of course not actually moving, they just look like they are due to Earth’s own rotation.

