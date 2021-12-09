Sky Watch: December’s Events

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThanks to the help of SLU Professor Aileen A. O-Donoghue and Dominic Ford’s incredibly informative astronomical calendar, I bring to you this week’s sky events:. Since this will be our last week to discuss sky events for sometime, I figured it might be fitting to lightly preview some notable events for...

Tree Hugger

What to See in the Night Sky for December 2021

Santa's sleigh isn't even packed yet, but the December sky already has a few celestial gifts at the ready to close out 2021. So warm up your gloves by the fire, heat up the hot chocolate, and bundle up for a month of spectacular meteor showers, stargazing, a holiday comet from beyond the solar system, and the winter solstice.
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

Geminid meteor shower 2021 peaks December 13-14

The Geminid meteor shower – always a favorite among the annual meteor showers – is expected to peak in 2021 on the night of Monday, December 13, into Tuesday, December 14. If you miss the Monday night and Tuesday morning, you could also try Wednesday morning, shortly before dawn breaks. The Geminids are a reliable shower for those who watch around 2 a.m. local time from a dark-sky location. We also often hear from those who see Geminid meteors in the late evening hours. But this year, a waxing gibbous moon will be above the horizon during peak time for viewing. And it’ll set shortly afterwards, leaving the sky dark for watching meteors. Thus the best time to watch for Geminid meteors in 2021 is likely before dawn – say, from around 3 a.m. to dawn – on Tuesday morning (or Wednesday morning, if you must).
ASTRONOMY
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s December Night Sky has 7 Meteor Showers and a Christmas Star

The December night sky will dazzle with 7 meteor showers, the Cold Moon, Winter Solstice, and a Christmas star. Getting outdoors during Michigan's frigid December temperatures can be a daunting task for some of us. The benefits of fresh air and getting outside are many. If you need an added incentive to bundle up and get outside, keep reading for the plentiful list of night sky events worth the cold.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sky Watch: Meteor Shower

Thanks to the help of SLU Professor Aileen A. O-Donoghue and Dominic Ford’s incredibly informative astronomical calendar, I may bring to you this week’s sky events:. Hello and welcome back from what was hopefully a restful break. It seems we will be finishing Nov. with the peak of the Orionid meteor shower, peaking on Nov. 28. The shower will be most visible around 2 a.m. when its “radiant point” is highest. All Ford means by this is that the shower is most visible when the constellation that it resides within is at its highest point in the sky. Think of the sun. Each day it will reach its highest point in the sky before sinking below the horizon. Everything else in the sky, from our perspective, moves the same way. This motion, an invisible arc that each visible space object makes across the sky, is often referred to as its right ascension and is measured in minutes and hours. Phone apps, like SkyView, will actually show you this path for each visible object like stars, meteors, planets, and even man-made satellites. However, satellites are different in that they also revolve around earth at various speeds and along different paths. As for other sky objects like stars, they are of course not actually moving, they just look like they are due to Earth’s own rotation.
ASTRONOMY
SFist

Comet Leonard, ‘2021’s Best Comet,’ Buzzing Through the December Skies

Also known as C/2021 A, the Comet Leonard will be visible all month, and early mornings are your best time to see it. But you’ll probably need binoculars. We’ve had some pretty good celestial phenomena up in the skies over the last few years. We had the “unicorn” meteor storm in 2019, the much better Quadrantid meteor shower in early 2020, and the Comet NEOWISE passing through in the summer of 2020.
ASTRONOMY
nowhabersham.com

Watch the Skies: Comet Leonard Update

Comet Leonard is continuing to brighten and this week is the best time to check it out. A couple weeks back we took a look at Comet Leonard, 2021’s brightest comet. Since then, Leonard has continued to brighten and during that time it has reached magnitude 5.5, just below naked eye brightness. This coming week will be the best chance to catch Leonard as it moves low into the sunset sky before disappearing below the horizon and becoming a Southern-Hemisphere-only comet.
ASTRONOMY
Record-Courier

December skies are rich with delights

December doesn’t disappoint when it comes to nighttime sky gazing, and this week and next bring stellar opportunities to see some celestial magic. NASA reports that Comet Leonard (C/2021 A1) will reach its closest proximity to Earth on Dec. 12. The comet was discovered by astronomer Gregory J. Leonard in January 2021 and is so named for him.
ASTRONOMY
bungalower

BUNGALOWER’S TOP 15 WEEKEND EVENT PICKS FOR DECEMBER 3-5

Here is a look at some of the best events taking place this weekend, including streaming events that you can take advantage of in the safety of your home. Remember, you can always visit the complete events calendar by clicking on “EVENTS” on our main menu. If you’d like to...
ORLANDO, FL
WTOP

The Space Place: Moonlight meteors and December sky sights

Unlike last year, the D.C. region is forecast to have clear skies on the night of Dec. 13, the peak of the Geminid Meteor Shower. But we will have to contend with a bright Waxing Gibbous Moon that will interfere with the number of meteors we can see as faint meteors will be washed out due to bright moonlight.
ASTRONOMY
MassLive.com

Geminid meteor shower peaks Monday night, with clear skies forecast above Massachusetts; How to watch the annual cosmic event

The Geminid meteor shower, historically a top annual display of shooting stars, will peak Monday night into Tuesday morning. The meteor shower has been active since Nov. 19 and will still be visible until Dec. 24, according to Space.com, but when it peaks in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Geminids will produce between 60 and 120 visible meteors each hour.
ASTRONOMY
Independent Herald

Eye to the Sky: Severe before snow this December

If you were sweating outside Friday as temperatures climbed well into the 70s, you would think there’s a really good chance that Friday’s temperature was record-setting, right?. It wasn’t, but it wasn’t far off. The official high temperature in Oneida on Friday was 72°, according to the National Weather Service....
ONEIDA, TN
The Cullman Times

Agriplex December events celebrate the holidays

Now that December’s here, folks at the North Alabama Agriplex have only one thing on their minds: making the most of the holiday season with a fun (and even educational) selection of Christmas-themed classes and activities. The Agriplex’s holiday lineup has something for both adults and children, whether it’s making...
FESTIVAL
CNET

NASA solar probe officially 'touches the sun' and lives to tell the tale

After spending 990 days speeding through the solar system and zipping around Venus and our home star, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has achieved the headline goal of its mission: It "touched the sun." More specifically, an instrument aboard the probe, which was launched on Aug. 12, 2018, notified scientists back...
ASTRONOMY

