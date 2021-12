BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The supply chain nightmare continues for people nationwide as the busiest shopping season of the year is upon us. Yet William Doyle, executive director for the Port Authority of Baltimore, said the Port of Baltimore is pulling its weight and that of its peers across the country. “Bar none, we are the best,” Doyle told WJZ. “Nobody on the East Coast is better than the Port of Baltimore on every single type of cargo.” Shoppers don’t know who to blame for the supply chain crisis, but they’ve noticed higher prices at gas pumps and in stores. They’ve also seen their...

