If you’re tired of hearing the words ‘data breach’, you’re not alone. It’s looking like 2021 might end up becoming the year with the most ransomware attacks on record. In August, SonicWall reported that the global ransomware attack volume had increased 151% during the first six months of the year compared to H1 2020. The security community witnessed a total of 304.7 million attempted ransomware attacks over the course of that period. That’s up from 304.6 million attack attempts for all of 2020. Those attacks included notable ransomware incidents such as the Colonial Pipeline infection, an incident which disrupted lives by causing gas shortages.

DATA SECURITY ・ 14 DAYS AGO