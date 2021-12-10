Lance Reddick Answers Every Question We Have About John Wick

When Juliet Taylor arrived on the steps of the East 30th Street brownstone owned by “queen casting director” Marion Dougherty, her new boss was working on Midnight Cowboy, the 1969 Oscar-winning buddy drama of “I’m walking here!” fame. Taylor, a Smith College graduate, moved to New York City to work in theater but found herself at the center of a reinvigorated East Coast film industry instead. She went from being the secretary in an office that saw young Christopher Walken, Diane Keaton, and Carol Kane roaming its halls, to running that office and casting the actors who made their way through it in films like Taxi Driver and Working Girl and Annie Hall. Perhaps no one is better at spotting talent in a city filled to the brim with it, and over a decades-long career she’s amassed a titanic list of credits including giving Meryl Streep her first movie role. How’d she do it? Through a combination of professional-level people-watching, gut, and luck. Here’s how to cast a New York City movie, according to Taylor:
