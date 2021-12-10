Lance Reddick Answers Every Question We Have About John Wick

We first must acknowledge his face, as there is nothing quite like it. Or perhaps there is — you’re just more likely to see it covered in grease in an auto shop or dirt and dust behind the wheel of a bulldozer at a construction site. Faces like Jon Bernthal’s rarely make it to the silver screen: craggy, imperfect, and sporting a nose clearly broken more than once. He wears false bruises and scrapes better than most any actor because, unlike many of his peers, you believe he’s worn authentic ones just the same. There are, then, those dark, dark eyes. They can switch in an instant from the look of a confused puppy to a wolf on the prowl. To look at Bernthal’s face is to see the elemental — it bears a soul seemingly shared not by other mortals but rather the Grand Canyon.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO