ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A classic scene from ‘Elf’ was almost scrapped at the request of Macy’s, according to the director

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JKLo_0dJOmKtF00

(NEXSTAR) – Santa doesn’t smell like “beef and cheese,” at least as far as Macy’s is concerned.

The 2003 Christmas film “Elf” produced a number of now-classic scenes, including Buddy’s first taste of the “World’s Best” coffee and his attempt to hug a feral raccoon. But arguably the most memorable scene — when Buddy exposes a department-store Santa as an imposter — was almost scrapped before it was filmed.

In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, “Elf” director Jon Favreau explained that the scene was nearly nixed in order to appease Macy’s, which had offered to let the production film at Santaland inside its flagship location on 34 th Street in Manhattan.

Macy’s, however, didn’t like the idea of being associated with an “imposter” Santa Claus, according to Favreau. So if “Elf” wanted to film at Macy’s Santaland, or even mention Macy’s in the movie, the scene had to go.

“We had to think long and hard about it,” Favreau told Rolling Stone in 2013. “We ended up filming it in the cafeteria of a mental hospital in Vancouver instead of Macy’s … because we were unwilling to change the content.”

Anti-vaccine group follows California’s medical director, confronts her in parking garage

This also explains why Buddy’s meeting with “Santa” takes place at Gimbels — a long-closed department store chain — rather than any real-life outlet.

“Gimbel’s was a name that was owned by a third party, and we were able to license that and create our own version of it,” Favreau said. “Ultimately, it’s better than having it be Macy’s. It gave us the freedom to do whatever we wanted creatively.”

The now-classic scene, in which Buddy (Will Ferrell) realizes “Santa” (Artie Lange) isn’t really Santa, is now among the most quoted from the film.

“You sit on a throne of lies,” Buddy whispers into Santa’s ear just before the two of them come to blows.

Speaking of which, both Favreau and Lange had previously revealed on “20/20” that the fight between Ferrell and Lange was filmed in one take, seeing as they were instructed to demolish the Christmas decorations and Lego displays on the set.

“So we had one take to destroy it,” Lange remembered. “So Favreau says, ‘Just go nuts, but we got one take.’”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

20 Elf Zoom Backgrounds With So Many Iconic Scenes

It's been almost two decades since Buddy the Elf first taught us the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, but the 2003 classic still boasts some of the most iconic holiday movie moments. Luckily, you don't have to journey through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, past the sea of swirly twirly gumdrops, and through the Lincoln Tunnel to bring some of the magic of the North Pole into your own life. With a little help from these 20 Elf Zoom backgrounds, you can treat every day like Christmas from the comfort of your computer screen.
ENTERTAINMENT
WUSA

'Hawkeye' Directors on Alaqua Cox's Debut as Echo and Filming ASL Scenes (Exclusive)

After the second Hawkeye episode ended with the reveal that Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), is the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia and responsible for kidnapping Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), episode 3 flashed back to give audiences her origin story. Directors Bert and Bertie open up to ET about giving audiences the chance to learn more about Maya, working with Alaqua and casting her cousin to play a younger version of the character.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TODAY.com

'Romeo + Juliet' director reveals favorite scene from 1996 movie

The popular 1996 Shakespearean romance drama “Romeo + Juliet” recently turned 25, and its director, Baz Luhrmann, is sharing with TODAY how he feels about the movie a quarter century later. Luhrmann, who has also directed films such as “The Great Gatsby,” “Moulin Rouge!” and a 2022 feature on Elvis...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Five Life Lessons Learned From Will Ferrell's Elf

The 21st century hasn't been great when it comes to creating holiday classics, although it's certainly not for lack of trying. The holiday season is, in fact, overflowing every year with new movies that drape themselves in snow, Santa and sentiment in order to create a niche of warmth with viewers. Sometimes it works; often it falls flat. What mostly happens is that we wait and see. Holiday classics are borne of repetition and familiarity. You can't manufacture a tradition of watching something every December; that just has to happen on its own. Which is why it's good to tip our green felt hats to 2003's Elf, which has managed to become a genuine holiday phenomenon and a Christmas classic in less than 20 years.
MOVIES
ValleyCentral

‘Selena’ added to National Film Registry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry include an epic Star Wars and Lord of the Ring films, projects starring Jennifer Lopez and the late Cicely Tyson along with films that took on racially motivated violence against people of color. The Library of Congress announced Tuesday that films including “Star […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artie Lange
Person
Jon Favreau
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Christmas#Manhattan#Nexstar#Santaland#Gimbels
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Vancouver, CA
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
CBS 42

CBS 42

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy