Pedestrian dies, struck by three vehicles in Brevard

A 64-year-old Merritt Island man is dead after he was struck Friday morning by three vehicles on U.S. Highway 1, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian appeared to be standing in the left lane of U.S. 1 near Beau Jeste Road in Cocoa, north of State Road 528 around 6 a.m. when he was first struck by the side mirror of a pickup truck driven by a 26-year-old Titusville man, said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

Two vehicles, an SUV driven by a 59-year-old Cocoa woman and a tractor trailer driven by a 55-year-old Mims man, following the truck were unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian as he lay on the ground, Montes said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.