Do-it-yourself projects to decorate your Christmas tree

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrafting some cute ornaments this Christmas doesn't have to...

pawtracks.com

Here’s what to do if your cat tries to chew the Christmas tree lights

Even the smartest cats can’t always help themselves around Christmas trees. Evergreens seem to provide endless entertainment for our feline friends: From climbing them, to batting at the ornaments, to chewing on the lights, there’s always something compelling for cats to do while the tree is up!. Cats...
WTAX

Don’t put your christmas tree in front of your wifi router, especially if it’s got tinsel

If you just decorated your place for the holidays and your internet suddenly sucks, this is why . . . Putting anything in front of your router can cause issues, especially big things like a Christmas tree. Something that big can block the signal and wreck your internet speed. So if your tree is blocking your line of sight to your router, move the router or the tree. Lights and tinsel can make it even worse. When the radio waves your router pumps out hit tinsel, they bounce off and scatter, which can slow your WiFi down. The same can happen with ornaments too. Here’s one more tip: Plugging your lights and router into the same outlet also isn’t a great idea, according to experts. Especially if the lights twinkle or flash. Having them in the same outlet raises the chances of your connection dropping out. (The Sun)
domino

A Whimsical Christmas Tree Decorating Trick for Millennials With No Ornaments

Ali LaBelle never considered putting up a Christmas tree until a couple of years ago. “I live by myself. It felt like too much work,” she recalls. But then the Los Angeles–based creative came across a tiny white faux option at RH that features lightbulb branches and it got her in the holiday spirit. “It added a little sparkliness to my apartment,” she says. Plus it could easily be stored out of the way in her hallway closet during nonholiday months.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holiday decorating do’s and don’ts to keep your family safe

The holidays are here, and that means warm and festive celebrations for many, which may include beautiful holiday decorations and delicious food. The last thing you want is an accident that could ruin the celebrations. Sharon Cooksey, one of the fire safety educators at Kidde, offered a list of do’s...
lushome.com

Recycling Christmas Trees and Natural Holiday Decorations, Green Christmas Ideas

Recycling makes the winter holidays guilt-free for all who like to reuse and recycle natural decorations and Christmas trees. Putting them in your backyard gives a second home to holiday leftovers and helps support wildlife. As the holiday season winds down, people can provide a new life to natural Christmas trees that add joy to the celebrations. Instead of throwing pinecones, berries, fruits, nuts, evergreen branches away, consider leaving them in your backyards to support the environment.
12tomatoes.com

How To – Easy and Festive Christmas Tree Cake Decoration

The holiday season is full of hustle and bustle but that doesn’t mean that everything you do for it has to be complicated. Take this lovely Christmas Tree Cake, for instance! While it looks elegant and festive, the techniques are simple enough that anyone can master them and the video below takes you through the process step by step.
ABC Big 2 News

Best deals on popular gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The final countdown has begun. In two weeks, it will be Christmas Day. With supply chain issues making it difficult to receive items in a timely manner, the window of opportunity to get great Christmas gifts is rapidly closing. But don’t worry — if you […]
YourCentralValley.com

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?  Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated […]
CBS Miami

‘Tis The Season To Decorate Safely For The Holidays

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Families across the country decorate their homes with Christmas trees, holiday lights, and festive candles during this time of year. But some of those decorations can also lead to a disaster if not cared for properly. Experts say it’s important to buy a new Christmas tree that’s not already dry. When shopping, Chief John Murray with the Nassau County Firefighters Museum in New York suggests you “bounce it on the ground, see if it has any needle drop. If it has a lot of needle drop, don’t buy it.” Once you have the tree at home, it is important to make...
