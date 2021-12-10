Do-it-yourself projects to decorate your Christmas tree

If you just decorated your place for the holidays and your internet suddenly sucks, this is why . . . Putting anything in front of your router can cause issues, especially big things like a Christmas tree. Something that big can block the signal and wreck your internet speed. So if your tree is blocking your line of sight to your router, move the router or the tree. Lights and tinsel can make it even worse. When the radio waves your router pumps out hit tinsel, they bounce off and scatter, which can slow your WiFi down. The same can happen with ornaments too. Here’s one more tip: Plugging your lights and router into the same outlet also isn’t a great idea, according to experts. Especially if the lights twinkle or flash. Having them in the same outlet raises the chances of your connection dropping out. (The Sun)

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO