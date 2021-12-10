ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man charged, accused of threats to decapitate members of Congress

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Authorities arraigned a Florida man in federal court accused of threatening two members of Congress and a district attorney.

Paul Vernon Hoeffer, 60, is facing three counts of interstate transmission of threats to injure, according to the Department of Justice .

The Palm Beach Gardens resident is suspected of calling one congresswoman in March 2019 with a threat to “rattle her head with bullets and cut her head off,” according to the DOJ.

Officials also believed he called a district attorney in Illinois with a similar threat.

Hoeffer is accused of making another threat in November 2020 to a congresswoman in New York, telling her to “sleep with one eye open” because he would “rip her head off,” according to the DOJ .

Hoeffer pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this week in West Palm Beach. If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

His trial is scheduled for a two-week period beginning on Jan. 18, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Former Orlando police deputy chief to become St. Cloud chief as Gauntlett retires

St. Cloud officials named an Orlando Police Department patrol division commander to lead the city’s police department starting next year as its current chief prepares to retire. Douglas Goerke, who also served as OPD’s deputy chief, will begin his new job in January, replacing Pete Gauntlett as chief and the city’s public safety director. Gauntlett is set to retire after 11 years at the helm ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Woman crashes vehicle into Windhover home, OPD says

A woman suffered a medical episode Tuesday night as she drove in the Windhover neighborhood and crashed her vehicle into a home, according to the Orlando Police Department. The unidentified woman was driving in the 6200 block of Sancrest Circle when she lost control of her vehicle, said OPD spokesperson Heidi Rodríguez. No one inside the house was injured, Rodríguez said, and the driver was ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Slight rise in COVID-19 infections, omicron variant concerns Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

As COVID-19 infections crept up in November so did Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ concern over a new variant of the virus. He said he expected a post-Thanksgiving bump in new COVID-19 cases, calling it “predictable” as families gathered for holiday feasts and the White House lifted international travel bans for overseas tourists to begin visiting Central Florida’s attractions for the first ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Orlando neighborhood

Orlando police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday night near the Richmond Heights neighborhood. Three homes were struck by bullets when someone fired shots from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Booker Street, according to OPD spokesperson Heidi Rodríguez. No injuries were reported, Rodríguez. Details about the suspected shooter and possible motive were not released. ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy