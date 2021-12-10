Florida man charged, accused of threats to decapitate members of Congress

Authorities arraigned a Florida man in federal court accused of threatening two members of Congress and a district attorney.

Paul Vernon Hoeffer, 60, is facing three counts of interstate transmission of threats to injure, according to the Department of Justice .

The Palm Beach Gardens resident is suspected of calling one congresswoman in March 2019 with a threat to “rattle her head with bullets and cut her head off,” according to the DOJ.

Officials also believed he called a district attorney in Illinois with a similar threat.

Hoeffer is accused of making another threat in November 2020 to a congresswoman in New York, telling her to “sleep with one eye open” because he would “rip her head off,” according to the DOJ .

Hoeffer pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this week in West Palm Beach. If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

His trial is scheduled for a two-week period beginning on Jan. 18, 2022.