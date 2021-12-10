ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Private Struggle with Alcohol, Reveals She’s Two Years Sober

By WLNK Staff
 4 days ago

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Drew Barrymore recently opened up about her struggles with alcohol telling CBS This Morning, “It was something I realized just did not serve me and my life.”

Without elaborating on her struggles, the actress and daytime talk show host, said she had been sober for two years.

Barrymore admitted that she had dealt with a lot of her struggles in private and spoke about perfection.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media,” Drew explained. “We’re in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private.”

How do you deal with your struggles? Privately or publicly? Do you think social media breeds perfection?

