Public Safety

Murdaugh hit with another round of indictments

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today that the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued seven indictments consisting of 21 new charges against suspended attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh. These new indictments charge Murdaugh with nine counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent; seven counts of Computer Crimes; four counts of Money Laundering and one count of Forgery.

Today’s action brings the total number of State Grand Jury indictments to 12, containing 48 separate charges. Altogether, Murdaugh is charged in the new December State Grand Jury Indictments with respect to alleged schemes to defraud victims of $1,365,440.24.
When combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November, the alleged total is $6,218,923.33.

Murdaugh, 53, was suspended from the practice of law by Order of the Supreme Court of South Carolina on September 8, 2021. Murdaugh was previously indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

Murdaugh also previously was served with two Beaufort County arrest warrants for Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses and remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Murdaugh also was indicted last month by the South Carolina State Grand Jury for 27 counts including Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Money Laundering, Computer Crimes, and Forgery.

Greenville, SC
