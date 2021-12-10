ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

AREA ROUNDUPS: Bomber girls top R-I, Macomb wrestling splits tri

By Scott Holland, The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xl5T_0dJOkIL300

MACOMB — The Bombers topped the Rockets on Thursday, winning 55-17.

Macomb was able to get out to a big lead, taking a 39-12 advantage into half.

In the third quarter, Macomb was able to put Rushville-Industry away, outscoring the Rockets 11-0.

Ainsley Holthaus led the way for Macomb, scoring 15 points.

Sarah Stufflebeam added nine while Kaitlyn Robinson and Allison Stortzum each scored eight points.

The Macomb JV also picked up a win on Thursday, beating R-I 44-7.

Elmwood 48, Bushnell-Prairie City 17

ELMWOOD — The Spartans went on the road Thursday night and fell in conference play, losing to Elmwood.

The Trojans topped B-PC 48-17.

Elmwood took a 12-4 lead after the first quarter then used a 20-6 run in the second to lead 32-10 at halftime.

Elmwood kept pouring it on in the third, outscoring Bushnell-Prairie City 12-5.

West Central 72, West Prairie 58

BIGGSVILLE — The Heat outscored West Prairie in Biggsville on Thursday, winning 72-58.

Both teams were able to light it up from the floor but West Central was able to drop the Cyclones to 2-7 this season.

GALESBURG — The Macomb wrestling team split a Thursday night triangular, falling to Galesburg but topping Farmington in Galesburg.

Ethan Ladd, Max Ryner, Carter Hoge and Tyler Shannon each had two wins for the Bombers.

Macomb travels to the Southeast Duals on Saturday in Springfield.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House clears bill to raise debt limit

The House cleared legislation early Wednesday morning to raise the debt limit through next year’s midterm elections, staving off an unprecedented federal default just in time for the deadline set by the Treasury Department. The bill, which lawmakers passed 221-209, with one Republican voting yes, raises the federal debt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmwood, IL
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Sports
City
Farmington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
City
Galesburg, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
CBS News

Stephen Curry breaks NBA career 3-point record

Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers. Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. Curry hit the shot from...
NBA
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

56
Followers
121
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy