Conflict of interest issues raised at Mooresville Plan Commission

MOORESVILLE — Following somewhat heated discussions Thursday night, the Mooresville Plan Commission narrowly gave secondary plat approval for two planned housing developments.

John Larrison, project manager for Holloway Engineering, appeared before the commission on behalf of Stewart Development for secondary plat approval for the Grand Oaks housing project.

The Mooresville-based developer is planning to build 196 homes on a 90-acre site on East Hadley Road just south of Kerrington Estates.

Plan commission chair Mike Young said that there was a conflict of interest issue for one of the board members who previously recused himself from voting on primary plat approval for the project at the commission's Aug. 5 meeting.

At that meeting, a community member stated that he believed commissioner Robert Allenbaugh had a conflict of interest because he is employed by the SunCo construction company, which will have the opportunity to bid as the builder for the project. When plan commission attorney Beth Copeland asked Alumbaugh if he had any direct or indirect financial interest in the Grand Oaks development, he said he did not, though he ended up recusing himself from voting anyway.

On Thursday, Alumbaugh said he would not recuse himself as he did not believe he had a conflict of interest in regards to the project.

Young then asked the board for a show if hands if they had an issue with Alumbaugh voting, but Copeland interjected.

"There is zero procedure to allow that to occur," she said. "This board has no rules to allow that kind of a vote to even take place, let alone for it to be binding."

If it is later proven that a board member did in fact have a conflict of interest but voted anyway, their vote could be voided, she added.

Commissioner Josh Brown said he received written notice about the project.

Copeland said if he was an interested party then there is a strong perception of bias, though she noted that she is not empowered to tell others how to vote.

Brown then said he would abstain from voting on the plat approval.

Copeland then asked if any other board members biased or prejudiced against the petition. No other members spoke up.

Commissioner Jeff Dieterlen asked Larrison if Morgan County Surveyor Terry Brock had signed off on the project, as he did not see his signature in the application. Building Inspector Tim Bennett, who was present at Thursday's meeting, said Brock had given his approval of the project via email.

Several neighbors expressed concern about the development and asked if the developer would agree to previous commitments made to install fencing and mounds during construction as a visual buffer for neighboring residents.

Larrison said the mounds would be established but that they were not required to install fencing.

Dieterlen said that mounds would not prevent trespassers from coming onto the property.

Larrison said he felt Dieterlen was becoming argumentative.

"I believed that we've advanced well into the bias stage at this point," Larrison said.

"Please don't lecture me," Dieterlen responded.

Copeland said that the commission should only be considering the secondary plat presented to it at Thursday's meeting, not the future aspects of the development.

"We don't need to be talking about the other phases," she said. "This is a secondary plat of phase one. Let's stay in our lane."

Dieterlen said he felt the applicant's paperwork was still incomplete because the application lacked Brock's signature. Larrison disagreed, saying Brock had seen the plans and had no objections.

Commissioner David Saddler then asked for a point of order.

"We are talking about things that are not germane to the secondary plat approval," he said. "Anything more than that is going beyond the reach of the discussions here."

The commission voted 5-3 to approve the secondary plat. Robert Alumbaugh, JD Robinson, David Saddler, Mark Taylor and Tammy VanHook voted to approve the request, while Mike Young, Jeff Dieterlen and Kim Schofield voted against it. Commissioner Brown recused himself from voting.

Allison Estates

Paul Claire, of Pyatt Builders, appeared before the commission for secondary plat approval of the planned Allison Estates housing development east of Ferguson Road and south of North County Line Road. The developer is looking to build 73 homes that would sell around for $300,000 each.

Claire began by asking Young if he had a conflict of interest because his son farms the Allison Estates property, which has not yet been sold to the developer.

Young said he he did not believe it constituted a conflict of interest because his son has other properties he can farm.

Claire then asked if Young would recuse himself from voting. Young said he wouldn't.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Mooresville resident Shane Williams, who serves on Mooresville Town Council, said he felt Young should recuse himself from voting because of his son's financial interest.

"You can't cherry-pick recusals to get your own outcome," Williams said. "If your son had a financial interest, he has a financial interest, it doesn't matter how much farmland there is."

Before they came to a vote, Young said he wanted to note for the record that Williams did not sign up to speak.

The commission voted 6-2 to approve the secondary plat. Alumbaugh, Brown, Saddler, Robinson, Taylor and VanHook voted in favor, while Dieterlen and Schofield voted against the measure. Young noted that he was present but did not cast a vote.

The next meeting of the Mooresville Plan Commission is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Mooresville Government Center.

Variance for housing project approved

The Mooresville Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance for a planned 180-unit apartment complex during its Thursday meeting.

Travis Vencel, of Indianapolis-based TWG Development, appeared before the board last month to present preliminary site plans and ask for a variance to reduce the minimum lot size for each unit from 3,000 square feet to 2,800 square feet. That would allow the developer to increase the number of homes from 171 to 180 and ensure the project meets the threshold to qualify for federal tax credits and bonds, he said.

The multi-family apartments would be located on an 11-acre site east of South Indiana Street and north of Moore Street that has sat vacant for decades. A housing development was approved there in 1985 but was later abandoned.

Rents would range between $720 and $1,033, and residents would be required to make anywhere from $29,800 to $50,490 to live there, he said.

At the board's Nov. 11 meeting, board member David Saddler expressed concern that the project did not allow for enough parking as required by the town's Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), and two neighbors raised concerns about the impact it would have on traffic, business, drainage and the overall community. Those neighbors were also present at Thursday's meeting to remonstrate against the project.

At Saddler's suggestion, Vencel withdrew his request until the next board meeting.

Vencel returned to the board Thursday with updated parking plans and answers to the residents' questions, though they said they remain opposed to the development.

BZA chair Mike Young also said the project would still have to come before the plan commission, but Bennett argued that wouldn't be the case because the project does not require a zoning change.

The board voted 4-1 to grant the variance. Board member Neal Allman voted against the measure.

As Vencel was leaving, Young told him he would now have to go to the plan commission for approval. Vencel responded by pointing to Bennett and saying, "Whatever that gentleman tells me to do, I'm going to do."

The next meeting of the Mooresville Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Mooresville Government Center, 4 E. Harrison St.

